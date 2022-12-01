FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia reach last 16 as goalless draw puts Belgium out1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:36 PM IST
After holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, Croatia easily advanced to the World Cup's last 16
Croatia eased into the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, sending their European rivals' 'golden generation' out of the tournament with barely a whimper.