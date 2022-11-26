FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs USA prediction, time, live-streaming details

Following the an emphatic victory in their opening 2022 World Cup fixture against Iran in the Group B on 21 November, England is all set to boost their hopes to secure a top post by beating USA at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Friday evening, i.e 26 November (12:20 am IST).
Both teams have already played their first matches in the Group B. While England thrashed Iran by 6-2, the USA managed to end their fixture with Wales in a draw.
Harry Kane-led squad in the previous match chose 4-5-1 formation, which proved beneficial against Iran's 4-3-3. England's Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock at the 35th minute, while Bukayo Saka led the team with 2 goals.
The English team reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and then the final of Euro 2020, now the team is looking to lift the world cup this time.
On the other side, USA began their campaign in Qatar with a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday. Now the team -- led by Chelsea's 24-year-old Christian Pulisic -- is looking forward to top in the group stage by defeating one of the favourites.
England, also known as the Three Lions, are only one victory away from qualifying for the next round, while USA have named the second-youngest squad of any side in Qatar. The average age of players is between 25 years and 215 days -- till 20 November.
The Three Lions will look to win their opening two group matches at the World Cup for a fourth time when they face USA, having previously done so in 1982, 2006 and 2018.
Looking at the stats, Englishmen look more promising, despite reports of injuries of captain Harry Kane. However, the USA have in fact beaten England before in a World Cup, back in the 1950 tournament held in Brazil.
England: Bukayo Saka may be the most important player during the match, as after the Iran's face-off where he score 2 goals. While, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish can change the tune oof the game.
USA: Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKenni, AC Milan's Sergino Dest, and Zimmerman can surprise the English team.
England XI: Pickford, Shaw, Rice, Stokes, Maguire, Kane, Sterling, Trippier, Saka, Mount, Bellingham
USA XI: Turner, Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Musah, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Wright, Weah
The England vs USA match will be played on November 25 at 12:30 AM (November 26, IST).
The England vs USA match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Despite on the high after winning against Iran, England will remain vigilant against the USA. It will definately not easy for the England like Iran.
Our prediction: England 3-1 USA
