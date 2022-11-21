FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players did not sing their national anthem, here's why

Ahead of their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on 21 November, Iran's players did not sing their national anthem.
Iran and England, both in the Group B, are playing their opening match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Prior to the match, Iran's captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would 'collectively' decide if or not to refuse to sing the anthem in support of anti-governmental protesters in Iran.
During the national anthem being played at the stadium, the 11 Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced, reported news agency AFP.
The Gulf country has recently been rocked by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on 16 September.
A 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini, had died three days after her arrest in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women. This included the mandatory hijab headscarf.
In support of the protesters, some Iranian athletes have chosen not to sing the national anthem or celebrate their victories.
Till the report was published, England have scored a goal against Iran, with Jude Bellingham shifted the momentum towards England with a classical header. Meanwhile, Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand got injured after colliding and is receiving treatment for his nose injury.
