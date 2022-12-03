Home / Sports / Football News /  FIFA World Cup 2022: Is Brazil vs Argentina dream final technically possible?

Argentina are vying for the world championship for the third time while Brazil are aiming for a historic sixth victory in Qatar. Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Brazil vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Is it technically possible?

How did Brazil qualify for Round of 16?

Brazil qualified for the round of 16 by defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in their opening two Group G games. Despite losing to Cameroon in their final group match, Brazil edged out Switzerland to win Group G by virtue of goal differential.

How did Argentina qualify for Round of 16?

After suffering a shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Lionel Messi and boys defeated Mexico and Poland back-to-back, scoring two goals each in the matches. With six points under their belt, Argentina moved to the Round of 16 as the group toppers.

Who are Brazil's opponents in Round of 16?

Brazil will play South Korea in the Round of 16, who finished second in Group H.

Who are Argentina’s opponents in Round of 16?

Argentina will play Australia in the Round of 16, who finished second in Group D.

Who are Brazil's potential opponents in quarter-finals?

Brazil would play either the group winners from Group E, Japan, or the runners-up from Group F, Croatia, if they defeat South Korea.

Who are Argentina’s potential opponents in quarter-finals?

Argentina would play either the group winners from Group A, the Netherlands, or the runners-up from Group B, the USA, if they defeat Australia.

Who are Brazil's potential opponents in semi-finals?

Brazil will likely play any one of the following teams: the Netherlands, the USA, Australia and Argentina if they move to the semis.

Who are Argentina’s potential opponents in semi-finals?

Argentina will likely play any one of the following teams: Japan, Croatia, Brazil and South Korea if they move to the semis.

So, technically, a Brazil vs Argentina dream final is impossible at FIFA 2022. These two teams will have to get past each other in order to reach the final.

Who could Brazil or Argentina face In the final?

It’s too early to say this as there are eight teams that can go to the final against Brazil or Argentina, in case they win all the way through. Those eight teams are England, Senegal, France, Poland, Morocco, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

