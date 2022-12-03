FIFA World Cup 2022: Is Brazil vs Argentina dream final technically possible?2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 11:06 AM IST
Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Brazil vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Argentina are vying for the world championship for the third time while Brazil are aiming for a historic sixth victory in Qatar. Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Brazil vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Is it technically possible?