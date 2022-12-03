FIFA World Cup 2022: Is Brazil vs Argentina dream final technically possible?2 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Brazil vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Brazil vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Argentina are vying for the world championship for the third time while Brazil are aiming for a historic sixth victory in Qatar. Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Brazil vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Is it technically possible?
Argentina are vying for the world championship for the third time while Brazil are aiming for a historic sixth victory in Qatar. Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Brazil vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Is it technically possible?
Brazil qualified for the round of 16 by defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in their opening two Group G games. Despite losing to Cameroon in their final group match, Brazil edged out Switzerland to win Group G by virtue of goal differential.
Brazil qualified for the round of 16 by defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in their opening two Group G games. Despite losing to Cameroon in their final group match, Brazil edged out Switzerland to win Group G by virtue of goal differential.
After suffering a shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Lionel Messi and boys defeated Mexico and Poland back-to-back, scoring two goals each in the matches. With six points under their belt, Argentina moved to the Round of 16 as the group toppers.
Brazil will play South Korea in the Round of 16, who finished second in Group H.
Argentina will play Australia in the Round of 16, who finished second in Group D.
Brazil would play either the group winners from Group E, Japan, or the runners-up from Group F, Croatia, if they defeat South Korea.
Argentina would play either the group winners from Group A, the Netherlands, or the runners-up from Group B, the USA, if they defeat Australia.
Brazil will likely play any one of the following teams: the Netherlands, the USA, Australia and Argentina if they move to the semis.
Argentina will likely play any one of the following teams: Japan, Croatia, Brazil and South Korea if they move to the semis.
So, technically, a Brazil vs Argentina dream final is impossible at FIFA 2022. These two teams will have to get past each other in order to reach the final.
It’s too early to say this as there are eight teams that can go to the final against Brazil or Argentina, in case they win all the way through. Those eight teams are England, Senegal, France, Poland, Morocco, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.