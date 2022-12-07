Argentina are eyeing their world cup title for the third time while Portugal haven’t been able to reach the world cup finals yet. Their best performances came in 1966 and 2006, when they finished third and fourth respectively. Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Portugal vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022 because that would mean a face-to-face competition between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Is it technically possible?
How did Portugal qualify for Round of 16?
Portugal started the tournament impressively with a 3-2 win against Ghana. Then, it beat Uruguay 2-0. Despite getting defeated 1-2 against South Korea, it qualified for the Round of 16 with six points.
How did Argentina qualify for Round of 16?
After suffering a shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Lionel Messi and boys defeated Mexico and Poland back-to-back, scoring two goals each in the matches. With six points under their belt, Argentina moved to the Round of 16 as the group toppers.
How did Portugal qualify for quarter-finals?
Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16, with a hat-trick by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, and reached the quarter-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo did not start the game for his team and was sent only at the 73rd minute mark.
How did Argentina qualify for quarter-finals?
Argentina defeated Australia 2-1, with a goal from Lionel Messi, in the Round of 16 and reached the quarter-finals..
Who are Portugal’s opponents in quarter-finals?
Portugal will play Morocco in the quarter-finals. Morocco earlier defeated Spain 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out.
Who are Argentina’s opponents in quarter-finals?
Argentina will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The Dutch earlier defeated the USA 3-1.
Who are Portugal’s potential opponents in semi-finals?
Portugal will play the winner of the France vs England match in the semi-finals. But, to get to the semi-finals, they must beat Morocco first.
Who are Argentina’s potential opponents in semi-finals?
Argentina will play the winner of the Croatia vs Brazil match in the semi-finals. But, to get to the semi-finals, they must beat the Netherlands first.
Is Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo dream encounter technically possible?
Yes, a dream encounter between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely possible. If the final is played between Argentina and Portugal, Fernando Santos would surely include CR7 in the starting line-up and not keep him in the bench to watch the latter’s archrival play for glory.
