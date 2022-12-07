Argentina are eyeing their world cup title for the third time while Portugal haven’t been able to reach the world cup finals yet. Their best performances came in 1966 and 2006, when they finished third and fourth respectively. Let's take a look at if fans would be able to watch a Portugal vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022 because that would mean a face-to-face competition between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Is it technically possible?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}