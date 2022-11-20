FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar, here's all what happened

The countdown for the world's biggest football tournament is over. FIFA World Cup 2022, kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar at 7:30 pm on 20 November. The host-nation Qatar will face off against Ecuador after the opening ceremony in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The countdown for the world's biggest football tournament is over. FIFA World Cup 2022, kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar at 7:30 pm on 20 November. The host-nation Qatar will face off against Ecuador after the opening ceremony in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Highlights of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022:
Highlights of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022:
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The opening ceremony began on a somber tone with a monologue of American actor Morgan Freeman who donned the role of narrator at the opening ceremony. The dancing events began with artists from various countries performing at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
The major attraction of the opening event included Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman's monologue, BTS star Jung Kook's stunning performance, among others.
The flags of the participation team then arrived with models in team jerseys. The rapidly changing landscape with swift change in songs from several additions pushed the viewers to not blink an eye. Then the mascot of the previous FIFA World Cup arrived and the performance continued.
BTS star Jung Kook's appearance drew a loud cheer who gave a beautiful performance alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. They both sang Dreamers, which is the official song of FIFA World Cup 2022.
The dance performances progressed towards the end with a large barrage of firecrackers from the stadium. The view was purely magical, with people cheering and expressing their excitement for the sport.
Ex-French player Marcel Desailly was also seen with the trophy of FIFA World Cup 2022, ahead of the first match of the tournament.
Lastly, an Arabic official signed a paper with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and gave a speech in Arabic to welcome everyone.
The first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador is currently going and Ecuador has struck the second goal of FIFA World Cup 2022.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.