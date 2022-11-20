FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony Live: Jung Kook confirms his presence

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live: With the opening ceremony to begin at 7:30 pm IST on 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar, the tournament opener will take place between hosts Qatar and Ecuador from 9:30 pm IST onwards at the same venue.
The opening ceremony will witness the performances of J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares. They will be performing in a stadium which has a capacity of 60,000.
