FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony Live: Jung Kook confirms his presence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:48 PM ISTLivemint
A Brazil fan outside the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar before the match. (PC-REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

  • FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live: The biggest football extravaganza is soon to begin with the the opening ceremony scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar. Follow all the live updates here.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live: With the opening ceremony to begin at 7:30 pm IST on 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar, the tournament opener will take place between hosts Qatar and Ecuador from 9:30 pm IST onwards at the same venue.

The opening ceremony will witness the performances of J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares. They will be performing in a stadium which has a capacity of 60,000.

Catch all the live action with LiveMint here.

20 Nov 2022, 07:48 PM IST Atmosphere at Qatar, just before the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022

1
">
20 Nov 2022, 07:38 PM IST FIFA earn record revenues for the 2022 tournament

In the four years of commercial deals about the 2022 World Cup, FIFA has earned revenues of $7.5 billion which is $1 billion more than the income of the previous cycle tied to Russia 2018.

20 Nov 2022, 07:32 PM IST Qatar expected to host 1.2 million fans

Around 1.2 million football fans are expected to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022. For a small country like Qatar, it is a matter of honour to host such a massive tournament

20 Nov 2022, 07:15 PM IST Injured Lukaku likely to miss Belgium’s opening two games

Belgium’s record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku trained apart from the squad on Sunday as uncertainty over his fitness continued to cast a shadow over the team's World Cup campaign.

20 Nov 2022, 07:06 PM IST FANS

Throngs of fans were already arriving in Qatar but the main rush will be later this week. A fan from Holland, clad in orange, told Reuters there was a a feeling of "constant pressure around you not to say the wrong thing or make the wrong move". "It's not a fun atmosphere to have at a World Cup."

Argentina fan Julio Cesar though said he expected a great atmosphere. "We'll drink before the match," he added, after alcohol sales at stadiums were banned.

20 Nov 2022, 07:03 PM IST Saudi Arabia's crown prince among political leaders at the opening ceremony

In a show of Arab solidarity, Saudi Arabia's crown prince and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria will be among political leaders at the opening ceremony in a tent-shaped stadium at 5:40 p.m. (1440 GMT), before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The U.N. Secretary-General will also be there.

20 Nov 2022, 06:55 PM IST Jung Kook confirms his presence

1

