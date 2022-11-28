FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Uruguay prediction, time, live-streaming detail

On November 28, it will be another clash of titans -- Portugal and Uruguay -- as both team will face each other at the Lusail Stadium in the Group H match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Currently, Portugal is leading the Group H after beating Ghana by 3-2 in their World Cup opener on 24 November, while Uruguay could only managed to draw with South Korea on the same day.
Both the teams are desperately trying to register win against each other, as a win would fix the top spot for Portugal, while a win would keep the hope of Uruguay dreams alive in the world cup.
On 28 November, when the Portuguese will enter the ground, they will have only one thing in mind -- revenge. reason being La Celeste -- nick name for Uruguay national football team -- had dumped Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup after registering a 2-1 victory at the round of 16 stage in Sochi.
La Liga club Valencia's striker and Uruguay national team player Edinson Cavani in 2018 had two goals against Portugal, however, La Celeste lost to France in a quarter-final.
With his goal against Ghana, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to score in five World Cups.
Considering the chances, Uruguay has a better chance to defeat Portugal, as it had won the the World Cup on two occasions - 1930 and 1950. Apart from this, the La Celeste (Uruguay) have made a positive impression in their last three tournaments, finished fourth in 2010, reached the round of 16 in 2014 and progressed to the quarter-finals in Russia on 2018.
On the contrary, Portugal are not the top favourites in the current World Cup, unless Cristiano Ronaldo creates some magic with his feet. The Portuguese are banking on their star player to perform.
However, if we look at the ranking, Portugal is currently ranked 9 at the FIFA rankings, while Uruguay are ranked 14. Both teams have faced each other three times in World Cup, and the last fixture in 2018 went in favour of Uruguay.
Portugal: For the Portuguese, apart from Ronaldo, Manchester United's attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is one key player who wil be on La Celeste's watch. He provided he passes for João Félix that helped Portgual to score for second time and for Rafael Leão to make it 3-1.
Apart from Fernandes and Ronaldo, other players to look out for would be João Félix, Rafael Leão, Pepe and Bernardo Silva.
Uruguay: Uruguay’s danger man, according to Portugal is Real Madrid's central midfielder Federico Valverde. The midfielder is renowned for being named man of the match against South Korea in his first-ever World Cup match. Also, he already won the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid.
Also, presence of players like Godin, Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Cavani and Luis Suarez create a good chance for the Uruguay team to be in the top 16.
Portugal XI (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix
Uruguay XI (4-3-3): Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez
The Portugal vs Uruguay match will be played on November 28 at 12:30 AM (November 29, IST).
The Portugal vs Uruguay match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
As mentioned earlier, Portugal will on a revenge mission against their opponet Uruguay after their outster from WoPortugal will on a revenge mission against their opponent Uruguay after their defeat in World Cup in 2018, but beating a two-time World Cup champions (Uruguay) would not be a piece of cake. It would be a very close match and there is high chance of a draw.
Our prediction: Portugal 1 - 2 Uruguay
