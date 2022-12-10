After defeating Poland in the World Cup last-16 clash at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, current FIFA World Cup winner France is all set to clash with 1966 football World Cup winner England to secure its seat in the Semi-Finals, where Argentina and Croatia have already qualified.
The Three Lions -- nick name for England -- reached the quarterfinals after beating Senegal 3-0.
Both Three Lions and Les Bleus -- nick name for France -- look quite balanced with their star players, but have clarified that they are not taking this match lightly.
With The Three Lions claiming to bring the World Cup 'home', the Les Bleus want to keep the winners' title for the second time in a row.
Considering the case for Three Lions, they quarter-final exits have been commonplace for England. They have been dumped out at this stage in the 1954, 1962, 1970, 1986, 2002 and 2006 tournaments. Their six of the last eight World Cup eliminations have arrived against fellow European nations.
While the Les Bleus -- two time World Cup champions -- have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in five of the last seven editions. This includes each of their last three FIFA WC tournaments. But in 2002 WC fixture, the Les Bleus were defeated by the Three Lions. Also, they lost both of their previous meetings with England at the tournament in 1966 and 1982.
Both the European nations are betting on their key players and the way they win matches for the team. For the Three Lions, its manager Gareth Southgate is hoping to become the first one to go to two World Cup semi-finals.
On the contrary, Didier Deschamps -- Les Bleus manager -- is too betting on the amazing co-ordination that team has shown in the tournament in Qatar this time. His men have prevailed in eight of their last 10 knockout ties against fellow UEFA nations. However, silencing the critics is yet to be done.
England: Undoubtedly Bukayo Saka will be the key player. However, Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, and Jude Bellingham will be interesting to watch out.
France: The Les Bleus is betting on the trio -- Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann -- to create the magic again. Ousmane Dembélé's presence in the team is also a booting factor.
England XI (Possible - 4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden
France XI (Possible - 4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
The France vs England match will be played on December 10 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.
The France vs England match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Considering the last two quarter-finals and the strong teams, this match will be a neck to neck and a nail biting match. Chances are high, the match goes for extra time and then penalty shoot-outs.
Our Prediction: If not penalty shoot-outs, France 2-1 England
