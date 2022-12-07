In the final Round of 16 game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Goncalo Ramos started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the first hat-trick of the tournament as Portugal destroyed Switzerland 6-1 to advance into the world cup quarterfinals. Since it was the final Round of 16 game, its result made the situation clear.

In the first Round of 16 match, the Netherlands beat the USA 3-1. Then, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 and France beat Poland 3-1. After that, England defeated Senegal 3-0. The Croatia vs Japan match was the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that was decided by penalty shoot-outs. After the match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties.

After Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1, it was Morocco’s turn to stage an upset. They beat Spain on penalty shoot-outs after the match went goalless after 120 minutes. In the final Round of 16 match, Portugal found a new hero in Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old started the match in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the first hat-trick of the tournament to thrash Switzerland 6-1.

The quarter-finals will start from December 9. The tournament's semi-final matches will take place on December 14 and 15 while the championship game will be played on December 18.

FIFA 2022 Round of 16: Where to watch

Each match of the Round of 16 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Here is the complete schedule of the quarter-final matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Dec 9 8:30 PM Croatia vs Brazil Dec 10 12:30 AM Netherlands vs Argentina Dec 10 8:30 PM Morocco vs Portugal Dec 11 12:30 AM England vs France

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author