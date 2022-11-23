FIFA World Cup 2022: Reigning champions France thrash Australia 4-13 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 05:56 AM IST
Giroud netted before and after the break to take his tally to 51 goals, matching Thierry Henry's mark
AL WAKRAH : France started their World Cup title defence in style with a 4-1 comeback win against Australia as Olivier Giroud became Les Bleus' joint all-time top scorer with two goals on Tuesday.