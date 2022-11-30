FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico prediction, live-streaming details

Emerged as the shocker team in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia is all set to face Mexico in the Group C match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 30 November (1 December 12:30 am IST).
Interestingly, Saudi Arabia had defeated Argentina in their opener by 2-1, but got beaten against Poland on 26 November. This made them third in the Group C, equalizing with Argentina's points.
On the contrary, Mexico could only manage to draw against Poland and were defeated against Argentina. This led to the bottom on the Group C.
Wednesday's match will be a decider who will be at the top of the group and who will qualify for the knockout, as Argentina and Poland will also face at the same time in Stadium 974.
Looking at the fixture, it will not only be a crucial match but also a do or die for both the teams to keep their world cup dreams alive.
If Mexico wins and some manages to enter knock outs, it would like to continue its fleet as El Tri have progressed to the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994, but have not gone out in the group stage since 1978. In case Poland wins the match against Argentina by atleast 3 goals, and Mexico wins by huge margin, they have a chance to enter the knockout.
But, with the performance of Saudi Arabia in the World Cup, nothing can be predicted as of now.
With the record of reaching knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 and being knocked out, Gerardo Martino's side simply have to win this match at any cost.
They are winless in four World Cup matches and would like to change the scenario.
In the meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, which made it through the group stage once in 1994, would like to surprise Mexico.
In previous fixtures, Mexico are unbeaten against Saudi Arabia and won four of their five previous meetings that occurred between 1995 and 1999.
Saudi Arabia: The surpriser would rely heaving on Mohamed Kanno and Salem Al Dawsari to score against Mexico.
Mexico: The team have high focus on Raul Jimenez and attacker Alexis Vega. Also legendary goalkeeper Ochoa, Hirving Lozano are players to watch out for.
Saudi Arabia XI: Alowais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Tambakti, Al-Ghannam; Kanno; Al-Buraikan, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri
Mexico XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado, Chavez; Lozano, Jimenez, Vega
The Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match will be played on November 30 at 12:30 AM (December 1, IST).
The Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
It will be close contest as for both teams it will be a do or die match.
Our prediction: Saudi Arabia 1 - 1 Mexico
