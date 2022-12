With Brazil almost qualified in the knockouts for the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the match between Serbia vs Switzerland will decide which team will be the one to join the rest 15 in the top 16.

Switzerland will face Serbia on 2 December (3 December, 12:30 am IST) at the Stadium 974 for their last Group G match.

Overview:

Serbia, which still has a fighting chance of progressing in the knockouts, while Switzerland are in a very good position to progress to the knockout stages. However, not everything would depend on what this match's result would be. The simultaneous match between Brazil and Cameroon too can make difference.

Head to head:

The Eagles (Serbia) got an unexpected defeat against Brazil in their opener, and could manage to draw against Cameroon. Do apart from winning the match against Switzerland they do not have any other option, if they want to qualify for the knockouts.

On the contrary, though Switzerland are in a better position than Serbia, they too need to register a win to confirm their seat in the knockouts. They have won against Cameroon in their first game in Group G, but lost second to Brazil.

So this would a close match.

Key Players:

Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Switzerland: Yann Sommer

Line up:

Serbia probable XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic

Switzerland probable XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Date, Time & Venue:

The Serbia vs Switzerland match will be played on December 2 at 12:30 am (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.

Live-streaming Details:

The Serbia vs Switzerland match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction:

It will be a very close match.

Our Prediction: Serbia 1 - 2 Switzerland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saurav Mukherjee A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others. Read more from this author