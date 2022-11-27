FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain vs Germany prediction, time, live-streaming detail

On 27 November, it will be a clash of titans as two world cup winners – Germany and Spain – will face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium in the Group E match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
As four time World Cup winners Germany (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) had faced a shocker when Japan defeated it on 23 November by 2-1, another 2010 World Cup winner Spain smashed Costa Rica by 7-0 on the same day.
Considering the defeat in the opening match, it would a do or die match for the Germans to keep their world cup dreams alive. However, scoring against Spain would not be easy.
Despite winning the World cup in 2014, Germany was eliminated in the group-stage in 2018 and they would certainly not like to do it for the second consecutive time. Before 2018, Germany had not failed to get past the tournament’s first round since 1938.
Also for Spain, this match would be crucial, despite leading the charts in the Group E with Japan now, since it was too eliminated in the round of 16 in 2018 in Russia.
German head coach Hansi Flick is already facing the heat and looks under pressure against their match with La Roja (nick name for Spain national football team).
On the contrary, La Roja's win against Costa Rica in the previous fixture was Spain’s biggest ever World Cup victory and with this its manager Luis Enrique looks confident, but at the same time vigilant.
Looking at the recent records, Spain possess a better advantage over Germany, with having lost only one of their previous seven meetings. Also, Spain had only won their first two games of a World Cup three times.
Germany – currently ranked 10th in the world by FIFA – has won just two of their last nine internationals across all competitions. Plus a defeat against Japan in the opener, may create a confidence issue for both the coach and team.
Spain: For the La Roja (Spain), the young duo -- 18-year-old midfielder Gavi and 19-year-old Pedri would be the players to watch out for. Picked up by Spain coach Luis Enrique, La Roja has the third-youngest team among the 32 nations, after the United States and Ghana. Also, 22-year-old Torres and Dani Olmo may seem to be influential for the lone world cup winners.
Germany: Germany is banking on Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Bayern Munich's winger Serge Gnabry to create some magic against La Roja. Coach Hansi Flick is also looking forward how well Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum perform to keep the German dreams alive.
Germany XI (4-2-4): Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz
Spain XI(4-3-3): Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F. Torres, Asensio, Olmo
The Spain vs Germany match will be played on November 27 at 12:30 AM (November 28, IST).
The Spain vs Germany match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
As mentioned earlier, Spain defeated Germany the last time they met, they would like to keep the record going. After thrashing Costa Rica, their moral too is on a higher side.
On the contrary, Germany, which lost to Japan, would be under huge pressure and will try everything to keep the journey in the tournament going forward.
Considering the fixture of two world cup champions and the intensity, it would definitely be a nail biting and close match.
Our Prediction: Germany 2-1 Spain
