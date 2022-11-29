FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs England prediction, time, live-streaming details

After a fantastic win against Iran and a draw against the USA in the group stage, England will face their final match in the Group B against Wales on 29 November (30 November, 12:30 am IST) at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Unless the Brits get defeated by the Wales on Tuesday, they have a very high chance of leading the group, but a win against the opponent Wales would guarantee their qualification in the knockout.
England have reached a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and a final at the delayed Euro 2020 last year, however, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford insists Brits have a killer instinct and are a strong contender for the World Cup title.
In the first match against Iran, England triumphed with a 6-2 victory at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. The English 4-5-1 formation proved beneficial against Iran's 4-3-3.
Its star player Bukayo Saka scored two goals in the first game vs Iran, but failed to impress in the second match vs the USA, which ended in a draw. Also, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish too couldn't perform the way against the USA, as they were active in the game against Iran.
Looking at the Wales squad, striker Wayne Hennessey receiving a red card during their match against Iran, has arrived as a bad news for the team. Currently, Wales is at the bottom of the Group B and for them its a do or die match to keep the World Cup dreams alive.
After a win and a draw, Harry Kane-led England team's moral and confidence is on a higher side. However, they are also vigilant against the Wales.
England’s defence should be wary about Wales' Danny Ward, whose goalkeeping skills are at another level. Citing the circumstances, Wales will need their goalkeeper to be at his very best.
England XI (4-2-4): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane
Wales XI (3-4-3): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale
The Wales vs England match will be played on November 29 at 12:30 AM (November 30, IST).
The Wales vs England match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
As mentioned earlier, despite on a better side, England is keen on keeping the control on its side. Apart from scoring against the fellow British side, England's main agenda would be to not concede even a single goal, as it may dampen their World Cup dreams.
Our prediction: England 2 - 0 Wales
