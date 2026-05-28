FIFA World Cup 2026: 10 teams chasing historic first-ever win as tournament set to begin

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin on June 11, and all eyes will be on 10 nations still waiting for their first victory on football’s biggest stage. Co-hosts Canada lead the list of hopefuls, but they are joined by returning sides and four exciting debutants eager to make history in North America.

Canada Canada have waited long enough. Their only World Cup goal came from Alphonso Davies in Qatar 2022, yet they still lost every group game. Now back as co-hosts, Jesse Marsch’s team face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B, all on home soil. The passionate Canadian fans, known as the 12th man, could finally help the Great White North claim those elusive three points.

Egypt Egypt remain the most successful African Cup of Nations side with seven titles, but a World Cup win has always slipped away. Their best showing was at Italia 90 with draws against Ireland and the Netherlands. After another winless campaign in Russia 2018, Mohamed Salah and his teammates return full of confidence following an unbeaten qualifying run. They believe this is the year the Pharaohs finally break their duck.

Haiti and Iraq Haiti last appeared in 1974 and were thrashed in every match. More than 50 years later, Sebastien Migne’s Les Grenadiers return in Group C against Brazil, Morocco and Scotland.

Iraq, meanwhile, have painful memories of 1986, exiting with three narrow defeats despite Ahmed Radhi’s lone goal. Fresh from a play-off win over Bolivia, the Lions of Mesopotamia now face France, Norway and Senegal in Group I, hoping a new generation can finally deliver victory.

New Zealand and Qatar New Zealand were the only unbeaten team at South Africa 2010 yet still went home early. Darren Bazeley’s All Whites qualified comfortably this time and meet Belgium, Egypt and IR Iran in Group G. Qatar, hosts in 2022, lost all three games but sparked huge interest back home. Under coach Julen Lopetegui, the Maroons open Group B against Switzerland, then play Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, determined to win their first match on merit.