FIFA World Cup 2026: 10 teams chasing historic first-ever win as tournament set to begin

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin on June 11, and all eyes will be on 10 nations still waiting for their first victory on football’s biggest stage. Co-hosts Canada lead the list of hopefuls, but they are joined by returning sides and four exciting debutants eager to make history in North America.

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Canada Canada have waited long enough. Their only World Cup goal came from Alphonso Davies in Qatar 2022, yet they still lost every group game. Now back as co-hosts, Jesse Marsch’s team face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B, all on home soil. The passionate Canadian fans, known as the 12th man, could finally help the Great White North claim those elusive three points.

Egypt Egypt remain the most successful African Cup of Nations side with seven titles, but a World Cup win has always slipped away. Their best showing was at Italia 90 with draws against Ireland and the Netherlands. After another winless campaign in Russia 2018, Mohamed Salah and his teammates return full of confidence following an unbeaten qualifying run. They believe this is the year the Pharaohs finally break their duck.

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Haiti and Iraq Haiti last appeared in 1974 and were thrashed in every match. More than 50 years later, Sebastien Migne’s Les Grenadiers return in Group C against Brazil, Morocco and Scotland.

Iraq, meanwhile, have painful memories of 1986, exiting with three narrow defeats despite Ahmed Radhi’s lone goal. Fresh from a play-off win over Bolivia, the Lions of Mesopotamia now face France, Norway and Senegal in Group I, hoping a new generation can finally deliver victory.

New Zealand and Qatar New Zealand were the only unbeaten team at South Africa 2010 yet still went home early. Darren Bazeley’s All Whites qualified comfortably this time and meet Belgium, Egypt and IR Iran in Group G. Qatar, hosts in 2022, lost all three games but sparked huge interest back home. Under coach Julen Lopetegui, the Maroons open Group B against Switzerland, then play Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, determined to win their first match on merit.

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Four debutants ready to write new chapters The tournament also welcomes four first-timers, each with an inspiring story. Cabo Verde topped their CAF group ahead of Cameroon and now face Saudi Arabia, Spain and Uruguay in Group H. Tiny Curaçao, the smallest nation ever to qualify, take on Germany, Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador in Group E. Jordan finally overcame past play-off heartbreak to reach Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria and Austria. Uzbekistan became Central Asia’s first-ever participants, drawn in Group K with Colombia, DR Congo and Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.