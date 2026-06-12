FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 unique features that make this edition truly historic

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off today with Mexico facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca, fans are about to experience a tournament packed with firsts. Expanded in size and spread across an entire continent, this edition blends record scale with familiar drama and nostalgic touches. Here are five things that set the 2026 World Cup apart from every previous edition.

1. The biggest World Cup ever This is the largest FIFA World Cup in history. For the first time, 48 teams are taking part instead of 32, leading to a record 104 matches across 39 days. The expansion gives more nations a chance to compete on the biggest stage and creates extra storylines from the very first matchday. Newcomers and traditional powers alike will fight for limited knockout spots, promising more upsets and memorable moments than ever before.

2. Same teams in the opener as the 2010 World Cup In a wonderful coincidence, the opening match features the exact same two teams that kicked off the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Mexico and South Africa renew their rivalry at the iconic Estadio Azteca, 16 years after their 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. It’s a fitting way to start this expanded edition and brings back memories of one of the most emotional opening ceremonies in recent World Cup history.

3. Three host nations working together For the first time ever, three countries are co-hosting the tournament. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are sharing duties across 16 venues in 11 cities. This setup spreads the excitement from coast to coast and gives fans the rare opportunity to follow matches across international borders.

4. A familiar round of 32 after a bigger group stage Despite the jump to 48 teams, the knockout phase still begins with the classic round of 32. The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group advance automatically, along with the eight best third-placed sides. This format keeps the group stage tense until the final whistle and delivers the same high-stakes knockout drama that fans loved in previous World Cups.