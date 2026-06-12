FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 unique features that make this edition truly historic

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off today with Mexico facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca, fans are about to experience a tournament packed with firsts. Expanded in size and spread across an entire continent, this edition blends record scale with familiar drama and nostalgic touches. Here are five things that set the 2026 World Cup apart from every previous edition.

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1. The biggest World Cup ever This is the largest FIFA World Cup in history. For the first time, 48 teams are taking part instead of 32, leading to a record 104 matches across 39 days. The expansion gives more nations a chance to compete on the biggest stage and creates extra storylines from the very first matchday. Newcomers and traditional powers alike will fight for limited knockout spots, promising more upsets and memorable moments than ever before.

2. Same teams in the opener as the 2010 World Cup In a wonderful coincidence, the opening match features the exact same two teams that kicked off the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Mexico and South Africa renew their rivalry at the iconic Estadio Azteca, 16 years after their 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. It’s a fitting way to start this expanded edition and brings back memories of one of the most emotional opening ceremonies in recent World Cup history.

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3. Three host nations working together For the first time ever, three countries are co-hosting the tournament. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are sharing duties across 16 venues in 11 cities. This setup spreads the excitement from coast to coast and gives fans the rare opportunity to follow matches across international borders.

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4. A familiar round of 32 after a bigger group stage Despite the jump to 48 teams, the knockout phase still begins with the classic round of 32. The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group advance automatically, along with the eight best third-placed sides. This format keeps the group stage tense until the final whistle and delivers the same high-stakes knockout drama that fans loved in previous World Cups.

5. Mexico becomes a three-time host Mexico is making history as the first nation to host the men’s World Cup three times. After welcoming the world in 1970 and 1986, the country returns in 2026. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is hosting the opening match for the third time in its legendary history, adding extra emotional weight for Mexican fans and players. The passionate atmosphere and rich football heritage make this a special homecoming for the co-hosts.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.