FIFA World Cup 2026: 80-year-old man dies outside Estadio Azteca in Mexico vs South Africa match

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City was filled with excitement and loud cheers during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener between the home team Mexico and South Africa. Supporters inside the stadium were in good spirits as Mexico went into the half-time break with a lead. The historic venue provided the perfect backdrop for what many hoped would be a thrilling encounter in the group stage of the tournament. However, a grim and unexpected incident occurred outside the gates that soon overshadowed the positive mood for those who learned about it.

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Details about the unfortunate incident A man believed to be aged 80 collapsed near Gate 11 of the Estadio Azteca. Visuals that began circulating on social media showed paramedics responding swiftly to the emergency. They could be seen trying to revive the man through resuscitation efforts before he was carefully placed into an ambulance for transport to a hospital. The scenes captured in the videos highlighted the seriousness of the situation and the immediate action taken by the on-site medical team.

No official statement from organizers or authorities There has been no immediate official statement from the FIFA organizers, local authorities, or stadium management regarding the incident. This is often the case as investigations begin and families are informed first. The lack of confirmed details has left many fans and observers seeking more information while respecting the privacy of those affected during this difficult time.

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The historic significance of Estadio Azteca in World Cup history The Estadio Azteca is one of the most famous stadiums in world football. It has previously hosted two FIFA World Cup final matches, in 1970 and 1986, and remains a proud symbol for Mexican football. Its selection as a key venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 once again places it in the global spotlight. Matches played here carry extra weight due to the passionate home support and the unique playing conditions at high altitude

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 unique features that make this edition truly historic

Emphasis on safety and medical support at FIFA events Hosting a tournament as big as the FIFA World Cup 2026 involves meticulous planning for every aspect of fan experience, including health and safety. Medical teams are deployed across the stadium to deal with any emergencies that may arise among the thousands of attendees. In this particular case, the paramedics acted quickly, as evidenced by the social media footage.

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Videos and photos of the paramedics working at Gate 11 spread quickly across various social platforms. People following the live updates of the Mexico vs South Africa match were confronted with the news of the tragedy. Many users shared messages of condolence and support for the man's family.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.