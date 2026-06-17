FIFA World Cup 2026: A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's tournament career in numbers ahead of Portugal vs DR Congo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his record-equalling sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup when his team faces DR Congo in their opening clash in Houston on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy in the FIFA World Cup is defined by his longevity and his goal-scoring record.
Despite his lasting legacy, Portugal are yet to win the FIFA World Cup and will be hoping that they end their long wait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup that is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Should they manage to clinch the FIFA World Cup title, it would be a fitting farewell for Ronaldo, who turned 41 in February. Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi made their FIFA World Cup debuts in the 2006 edition in Germany.
As Portugal gear up for another FIFA World Cup campaign, we take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career in numbers.
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