FIFA World Cup 2026: A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's tournament career in numbers ahead of Portugal vs DR Congo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his record-equalling sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup when his team faces DR Congo in their opening clash in Houston on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy in the FIFA World Cup is defined by his longevity and his goal-scoring record.

Despite his lasting legacy, Portugal are yet to win the FIFA World Cup and will be hoping that they end their long wait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup that is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Should they manage to clinch the FIFA World Cup title, it would be a fitting farewell for Ronaldo, who turned 41 in February. Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi made their FIFA World Cup debuts in the 2006 edition in Germany.

As Portugal gear up for another FIFA World Cup campaign, we take a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career in numbers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career in numbers Cristiano Ronaldo will equal Lionel Messi's record of having officially made appearances at six FIFA World Cups. Lionel Messi became the first player to have physically appeared at six FIFA World Cups, after he was named in the starting XI against Algeria on Tuesday. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was also named in the FIFA World Cup squad for a sixth time, but he didn't play the tournament opener against South Africa.

Cristiano Ronaldo also shares the record with Lionel Messi, of having scored in five different FIFA World Cups. When Messi did so against Algeria on Tuesday, the Argentine became only the second male player after Ronaldo to have scored in five different editions. It has to be noted that Messi failed to score a single goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

Should Ronaldo score against DR Congo on Wednesday, he will become the first male player to have scored in six different FIFA World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals across five editions of the FIFA World Cup. Should he find the net on Wednesday, he will become Portugal's joint-top goal-scorer in FIFA World Cups, equalling the legendary Eusebio's record of nine goals. He could also break Eusebio's record later in the tournament.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, however, has not scored a single goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup despite having played 570 minutes across five editions. All of his eight goals have come in the group stage.