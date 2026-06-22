FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Absolute superstar,' Netizens hail Mohamed Salah after Egypt's historic 3-1 win over New Zealand

Egypt clinched a historic 3-1 win over New Zealand in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match in Vancouver on Sunday.

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was one of the goalscorers as the African side came from a goal behind to clinch their first-ever FIFA World Cup win, having made their tournament debut way back in 1934.

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Talking about the match, New Zealand opened the scoring in the 15th minute on the back of a goal Finn Surman.

New Zealand defender Tim Payne had taken a corner. It was a clean, lofted cross well into the Egyptian box, and Surman was completely unmarked at the edge of the box. This allowed Surman to guide the ball into the top-corner of the goal.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 scores: Salah scores as Egypt clinch historic win

New Zealand eventually went to half time with a 1-0 lead. However, it was the second half that changed everything.

Egypt's second half comeback In the second half, The Pharaohs played with a higher energy, and managed to restrict New Zealand to their own territory.

Egypt equalised in the 58th minute on the back of a goal from Mostafa Ziko, who scored a header courtesy an assist from Mohamed Hany. It took less than 10 minutes for the BC Place Vancouver Stadium to erupt, as Mohamed Salah gave Egypt a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute with a left-footed finish.

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This was just Salah's third goal in the FIFA World Cup, after having scored two goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Egypt had failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal scores first World Cup goal as Spain take lead over Saudi Arabia |

After the match, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan said that the stadium atmosphere in Vancouver felt as though he and his team were in Vancouver.

"My feelings are the same as those of the Egyptian people because I am one of them. I am one of them and I love them - those who came here and those who stayed up back in Egypt watching," he said after the match.

“The stadium felt as if we were in Egypt. The fans made it feel as though we were playing in Egypt, and I told the players, 'We're playing in Egypt.' The stadium was full, like Cairo Stadium,” he added.

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New Zealand captain Chris Wood also had words of praise for Salah. "You can't just focus on one player, and he (Salah) can pop up with a goal at any time and he showed that."

“He's a good player, you have to keep an eye on him, but there's also a lot of other boys in that team that create problems and eventually they scored goals as well,” he said.

Fans were also ecstatic after Egypt sealed all three points, with some even praising Mohamed Salah for his heroics. Here are some reactions:

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