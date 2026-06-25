FIFA World Cup 2026: All about Guillermo Ochoa, the Mexican goalkeeper who joined Messi and Ronaldo in elite list

Senior Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa came on as a second-half substitute in his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against Czechia at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday night.

By doing so, he officially joined Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as the only three players to have played six FIFA World Cups.

Guillermo Ochoa, 40, who was named to the Mexico squads for the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, made his debut only in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

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His career-defining moment came in the 2014 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against Brazil, when he made six excellent saves to salvage a point as Mexico held the Selecao to a 0-0 draw.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ochoa grabbed the headlines again, as he made nine saves in Mexico's 1-0 win over the then-defending champions Germany in a group stage match.

Ochoa had said that the ongoing FIFA World Cup would be his last tournament as a professional footballer.

Who is Guillermo Ochoa? Guillermo Ochoa was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 13 July, 1985. When Ochoa was still a child, his family moved from Guadalajara to Mexico City, a move that eventually paved the way for his football career.

In 1995, when Ochoa was 10 years old, his father enrolled him in the youth academy of Club America, a football club that plays in the top division of Mexican football. Ochoa, though, did not start his career as a goalkeeper.

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He initially began his career as an attacking midfielder. It was then that his coaches noticed his excellent reflexes, which eventually led him to switch to goalkeeping.

By 2005, he had established himself as one of the top players at Club America and went on to make 15 league appearances in the 2004-05 season, when Club America won the Liga MX title. In 2011, Ochoa signed a contract with the French club Ajaccio, which was playing in Ligue 1 at the time.

The contract with Ajaccio made him the first Mexican goalkeeper to play in Europe. Across three seasons, he earned plaudits for his acrobatic efforts and immense shot-stopping skills.

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In 2014, he joined Spanish LaLiga outfit Malaga and played 11 matches for them. He joined Granada, another Spanish side, on loan from Malaga for the 2016-17 season, making 38 appearances.

In July 2017, Ochoa joined Belgian club Standard Liege as a free agent after his contract with Malaga expired. He wore the No 8 jersey, which is quite unusual for a goalkeeper, because "Ocho" in Spanish means eight.

He won the 2017-18 Belgian Cup with Standard Liege, and went on to start in every league match of the 2018-19 season. He also featured in the UEFA Europa League in the same season.