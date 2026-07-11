FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says he won't stop Messi from taking penalties: ‘Let him do…’

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has said that he has no doubts in veteran forward Lionel Messi's abilities as the defending champions prepare for a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium on Saturday.

Scaloni also said that he won't stop Messi from taking penalties. The 39-year-old missed converting penalties in matches against Austria and Egypt, but Scaloni still has full faith in Messi.

“It wouldn’t even cross my mind to go and tell him not to [take the next penalty]. Let him do whatever he wants,” he said. “We have players who can take them, but he’ll take it if he wants to, and if not, that’s up to him. Let him do whatever he wants out on the pitch," the 48-year-old added.

Ahead of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, there had been concerns with regards to Lionel Messi's fitness after he had sustained a hamstring injury.

However, the Inter Miami star has had an excellent FIFA World Cup campaign so far, scoring eight goals.

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He is currently the joint-leader for the Golden Boot along with France's Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi also broke Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of most FIFA World Cup goals, and now has 21 goals in the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni defends the use of VAR Lionel Scaloni also defended the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after it had come under the spotlight during Argentina's round of 16 match against Egypt.

Egypt were leading 1-0 against Argentina in the second half and had seemingly doubled the lead in the 58th minute on the back of a goal from Mostafa Ziko. However, the goal was disallowed after Egypt's Marwan Attia caused a minor foul on Lisandro Martinez just before the goal was scored.

The foul even occurred 100 yards away in Egypt's own penalty box, which was completely isolated from where the goal was scored.

Later in the match Mohamed Salah was brought down inside the penalty box just before Argentina had made it 3-2, but Egypt were denied a penalty.

"I think with VAR and all these things, it's very hard for them to help you. Very hard, very hard. There's no double interpretation with VAR. Plus, they made it crystal clear to us in that course they gave us before the World Cup started.

"They showed us all the footage. This is how it's going to be, it's going to be like this, like that. And it's been followed to the letter," Scaloni said.

‘He’s giving everything he has': Scaloni on Messi “Leo runs more or less the same in every match,” Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Friday ahead of the quarter-final against Switzerland. “Physically, it’s true that he has done preparation work with his fitness coach, and it has paid off, but in terms of numbers, I don’t know if he has changed that much.”

“What is clear is that he’s giving everything he has. When he ⁠gives everything he has and senses that he can create ⁠danger, he is a machine,” he explained.

Scaloni stated that age will be no barrier for Messi and that he would encourage the former Barcelona star to play for as long as he wants. “It doesn’t surprise me. “Maybe people who don’t know him expected ⁠that at 39 he wouldn’t be at this level, but I don’t know how many times I’ve said it: as ⁠long as he wants to, he will be the ⁠best. I think that, and not because I’m his coach," he explained.

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In their round of 16 clash against Egypt, Argentina found themselves 2-0 down in the second half, but the defending champions scripted a comeback to win the match 3-2. Messi scored in the 83rd minute which levelled the scores 2-2, before Enzo Fernandez netted the winner in the 92nd minute.