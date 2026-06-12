FIFA World Cup 2026: Can you watch matches for free using a VPN? Here's what to know

FIFA World Cup started off with a bang with a contest between Mexico and South Africa on Friday, where the co-hosts handed a 2-0 defeat to their rivals. With FIFA fever all around us, the question on everyone's mind is where do you watch the famous tournament and can you unlock any free ways to watch it if you use a VPN.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup in India? ZEE5 is the official broadcast and streaming partner for the FIFA World Cup. In order to watch the matches on TV, you'll have to tune in to the Zee Entertainment Network and the ZEE5 app. However, you'll have to buy a separate ₹799 subscription in order to start watching the matches via the ZEE5 app.

The good news for Indians is that certain matches will be broadcast for free on DD Sports via DD Free Dish. This includes the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Should you use a VPN to watch the FIFA World Cup for free? Before we jump into the answer on whether you should watch the FIFA World Cup using a VPN, let's first understand what a VPN is.

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a service that encrypts the connection between your device and the internet by acting as a digital tunnel where governments, internet service providers (ISPs) and hackers cannot monitor your online activities.

A VPN can not only improve your online privacy but also make it appear as though you're browsing from a different country.

Recently, sports fans around the world have begun using VPNs in order to bypass geographical streaming restrictions in their country and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

As per a TechRadar report, services like BBC iPlayer, ITVX, SBS On Demand and RTÉ Player were accessible by bypassing geographical restrictions for viewing the World Cup.

Also Read | What happened in yesterday's Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 game

While using a VPN itself isn't illegal in India, bypassing banned websites via the technology still is. Moreover, using a VPN to bypass regional restrictions or geo-blocks may violate a streaming platform's terms of service. Users should therefore be mindful of the legal and contractual implications before relying on a VPN to access content.

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule and time in India: You can check out the schedule and timings for FIFA World Cup matches in India below.