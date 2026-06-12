FIFA World Cup 2026: Can you watch matches for free using a VPN? Here's what to know

Thinking of using a VPN for the World Cup? Before you do, here's what every football fan should know.

Aman Gupta
Updated12 Jun 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Fifa World Cup began on Thursday
Fifa World Cup began on Thursday(REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup started off with a bang with a contest between Mexico and South Africa on Friday, where the co-hosts handed a 2-0 defeat to their rivals. With FIFA fever all around us, the question on everyone's mind is where do you watch the famous tournament and can you unlock any free ways to watch it if you use a VPN.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup in India?

ZEE5 is the official broadcast and streaming partner for the FIFA World Cup. In order to watch the matches on TV, you'll have to tune in to the Zee Entertainment Network and the ZEE5 app. However, you'll have to buy a separate 799 subscription in order to start watching the matches via the ZEE5 app.

The good news for Indians is that certain matches will be broadcast for free on DD Sports via DD Free Dish. This includes the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Should you use a VPN to watch the FIFA World Cup for free?

Before we jump into the answer on whether you should watch the FIFA World Cup using a VPN, let's first understand what a VPN is.

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a service that encrypts the connection between your device and the internet by acting as a digital tunnel where governments, internet service providers (ISPs) and hackers cannot monitor your online activities.

Also Read | Referees at FIFA World Cup 2026 get new companion; What's in there?

A VPN can not only improve your online privacy but also make it appear as though you're browsing from a different country.

Recently, sports fans around the world have begun using VPNs in order to bypass geographical streaming restrictions in their country and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

As per a TechRadar report, services like BBC iPlayer, ITVX, SBS On Demand and RTÉ Player were accessible by bypassing geographical restrictions for viewing the World Cup.

Also Read | What happened in yesterday's Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 game

While using a VPN itself isn't illegal in India, bypassing banned websites via the technology still is. Moreover, using a VPN to bypass regional restrictions or geo-blocks may violate a streaming platform's terms of service. Users should therefore be mindful of the legal and contractual implications before relying on a VPN to access content.

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule and time in India:

You can check out the schedule and timings for FIFA World Cup matches in India below.

Date (IST)Time (IST)MatchGroupVenue
Fri, 12 Jun12:30 AMMexico vs South AfricaAMexico City Stadium
07:30 AMKorea Republic vs CzechiaAGuadalajara Stadium
Sat, 13 Jun12:30 AMCanada vs Bosnia & HerzegovinaBToronto Stadium
06:30 AMUSA vs ParaguayDLos Angeles Stadium
Sun, 14 Jun12:30 AMQatar vs SwitzerlandBSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium
03:30 AMBrazil vs MoroccoCNew York New Jersey Stadium
06:30 AMHaiti vs ScotlandCBoston Stadium
09:30 AMAustralia vs TürkiyeDBC Place Vancouver
10:30 PMGermany vs CuraçaoEHouston Stadium
Mon, 15 Jun01:30 AMNetherlands vs JapanFDallas Stadium
04:30 AMCôte d'Ivoire vs EcuadorEPhiladelphia Stadium
07:30 AMSweden vs TunisiaFEstadio Monterrey
09:30 PMSpain vs Cabo VerdeHAtlanta Stadium
Tue, 16 Jun12:30 AMBelgium vs EgyptGSeattle Stadium
03:30 AMSaudi Arabia vs UruguayHMiami Stadium
06:30 AMIR Iran vs New ZealandGLos Angeles Stadium
Wed, 17 Jun12:30 AMFrance vs SenegalINew York New Jersey Stadium
03:30 AMIraq vs NorwayIBoston Stadium
06:30 AMArgentina vs AlgeriaJKansas City Stadium
09:30 AMAustria vs JordanJSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium
10:30 PMPortugal vs Congo DRKHouston Stadium
Thu, 18 Jun01:30 AMEngland vs CroatiaLDallas Stadium
04:30 AMGhana vs PanamaLToronto Stadium
07:30 AMUzbekistan vs ColombiaKMexico City Stadium
09:30 PMCzechia vs South AfricaAAtlanta Stadium
Fri, 19 Jun12:30 AMSwitzerland vs Bosnia & HerzegovinaBLos Angeles Stadium
03:30 AMCanada vs QatarBBC Place Vancouver
06:30 AMMexico vs Korea RepublicAGuadalajara Stadium
Sat, 20 Jun12:30 AMUSA vs AustraliaDSeattle Stadium
03:30 AMScotland vs MoroccoCBoston Stadium
06:00 AMBrazil vs HaitiCPhiladelphia Stadium
08:30 AMTürkiye vs ParaguayDSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium
10:30 PMNetherlands vs SwedenFHouston Stadium
Sun, 21 Jun01:30 AMGermany vs Côte d'IvoireEToronto Stadium
05:30 AMEcuador vs CuraçaoEKansas City Stadium
09:30 AMTunisia vs JapanFEstadio Monterrey
09:30 PMSpain vs Saudi ArabiaHAtlanta Stadium
Mon, 22 Jun12:30 AMBelgium vs IR IranGLos Angeles Stadium
03:30 AMUruguay vs Cabo VerdeHMiami Stadium
06:30 AMNew Zealand vs EgyptGBC Place Vancouver
10:30 PMArgentina vs AustriaJDallas Stadium
Tue, 23 Jun02:30 AMFrance vs IraqIPhiladelphia Stadium
05:30 AMNorway vs SenegalINew York New Jersey Stadium
08:30 AMJordan vs AlgeriaJSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium
10:30 PMPortugal vs UzbekistanKHouston Stadium
Wed, 24 Jun01:30 AMEngland vs GhanaLBoston Stadium
04:30 AMPanama vs CroatiaLToronto Stadium
07:30 AMColombia vs Congo DRKGuadalajara Stadium
Thu, 25 Jun12:30 AMSwitzerland vs CanadaBBC Place Vancouver
12:30 AMBosnia & Herzegovina vs QatarBSeattle Stadium
03:30 AMMorocco vs HaitiCAtlanta Stadium
03:30 AMScotland vs BrazilCMiami Stadium
06:30 AMSouth Africa vs Korea RepublicAEstadio Monterrey
06:30 AMCzechia vs MexicoAMexico City Stadium
Fri, 26 Jun01:30 AMCuraçao vs Côte d'IvoireEPhiladelphia Stadium
01:30 AMEcuador vs GermanyENew York New Jersey Stadium
04:30 AMTunisia vs NetherlandsFKansas City Stadium
04:30 AMJapan vs SwedenFDallas Stadium
07:30 AMTürkiye vs USADLos Angeles Stadium
07:30 AMParaguay vs AustraliaDSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Sat, 27 Jun12:30 AMNorway vs FranceIBoston Stadium
12:30 AMSenegal vs IraqIToronto Stadium
05:30 AMCabo Verde vs Saudi ArabiaHHouston Stadium
05:30 AMUruguay vs SpainHGuadalajara Stadium
08:30 AMNew Zealand vs BelgiumGBC Place Vancouver
08:30 AMEgypt vs IR IranGSeattle Stadium
Sun, 28 Jun02:30 AMPanama vs EnglandLNew York New Jersey Stadium
02:30 AMCroatia vs GhanaLPhiladelphia Stadium
05:00 AMColombia vs PortugalKMiami Stadium
05:00 AMCongo DR vs UzbekistanKAtlanta Stadium
07:30 AMAlgeria vs AustriaJKansas City Stadium
07:30 AMJordan vs ArgentinaJDallas Stadium

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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