FIFA World Cup 2026: Can you watch matches for free using a VPN? Here's what to know

FIFA World Cup started off with a bang with a contest between Mexico and South Africa on Friday, where the co-hosts handed a 2-0 defeat to their rivals. With FIFA fever all around us, the question on everyone's mind is where do you watch the famous tournament and can you unlock any free ways to watch it if you use a VPN.

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Where to watch FIFA World Cup in India? ZEE5 is the official broadcast and streaming partner for the FIFA World Cup. In order to watch the matches on TV, you'll have to tune in to the Zee Entertainment Network and the ZEE5 app. However, you'll have to buy a separate ₹799 subscription in order to start watching the matches via the ZEE5 app.

The good news for Indians is that certain matches will be broadcast for free on DD Sports via DD Free Dish. This includes the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Should you use a VPN to watch the FIFA World Cup for free? Before we jump into the answer on whether you should watch the FIFA World Cup using a VPN, let's first understand what a VPN is.

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A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a service that encrypts the connection between your device and the internet by acting as a digital tunnel where governments, internet service providers (ISPs) and hackers cannot monitor your online activities.

A VPN can not only improve your online privacy but also make it appear as though you're browsing from a different country.

Recently, sports fans around the world have begun using VPNs in order to bypass geographical streaming restrictions in their country and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

As per a TechRadar report, services like BBC iPlayer, ITVX, SBS On Demand and RTÉ Player were accessible by bypassing geographical restrictions for viewing the World Cup.

Also Read | What happened in yesterday's Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 game

While using a VPN itself isn't illegal in India, bypassing banned websites via the technology still is. Moreover, using a VPN to bypass regional restrictions or geo-blocks may violate a streaming platform's terms of service. Users should therefore be mindful of the legal and contractual implications before relying on a VPN to access content.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule and time in India: You can check out the schedule and timings for FIFA World Cup matches in India below.

Date (IST) Time (IST) Match Group Venue Fri, 12 Jun 12:30 AM Mexico vs South Africa A Mexico City Stadium 07:30 AM Korea Republic vs Czechia A Guadalajara Stadium Sat, 13 Jun 12:30 AM Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina B Toronto Stadium 06:30 AM USA vs Paraguay D Los Angeles Stadium Sun, 14 Jun 12:30 AM Qatar vs Switzerland B San Francisco Bay Area Stadium 03:30 AM Brazil vs Morocco C New York New Jersey Stadium 06:30 AM Haiti vs Scotland C Boston Stadium 09:30 AM Australia vs Türkiye D BC Place Vancouver 10:30 PM Germany vs Curaçao E Houston Stadium Mon, 15 Jun 01:30 AM Netherlands vs Japan F Dallas Stadium 04:30 AM Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador E Philadelphia Stadium 07:30 AM Sweden vs Tunisia F Estadio Monterrey 09:30 PM Spain vs Cabo Verde H Atlanta Stadium Tue, 16 Jun 12:30 AM Belgium vs Egypt G Seattle Stadium 03:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay H Miami Stadium 06:30 AM IR Iran vs New Zealand G Los Angeles Stadium Wed, 17 Jun 12:30 AM France vs Senegal I New York New Jersey Stadium 03:30 AM Iraq vs Norway I Boston Stadium 06:30 AM Argentina vs Algeria J Kansas City Stadium 09:30 AM Austria vs Jordan J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium 10:30 PM Portugal vs Congo DR K Houston Stadium Thu, 18 Jun 01:30 AM England vs Croatia L Dallas Stadium 04:30 AM Ghana vs Panama L Toronto Stadium 07:30 AM Uzbekistan vs Colombia K Mexico City Stadium 09:30 PM Czechia vs South Africa A Atlanta Stadium Fri, 19 Jun 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina B Los Angeles Stadium 03:30 AM Canada vs Qatar B BC Place Vancouver 06:30 AM Mexico vs Korea Republic A Guadalajara Stadium Sat, 20 Jun 12:30 AM USA vs Australia D Seattle Stadium 03:30 AM Scotland vs Morocco C Boston Stadium 06:00 AM Brazil vs Haiti C Philadelphia Stadium 08:30 AM Türkiye vs Paraguay D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium 10:30 PM Netherlands vs Sweden F Houston Stadium Sun, 21 Jun 01:30 AM Germany vs Côte d'Ivoire E Toronto Stadium 05:30 AM Ecuador vs Curaçao E Kansas City Stadium 09:30 AM Tunisia vs Japan F Estadio Monterrey 09:30 PM Spain vs Saudi Arabia H Atlanta Stadium Mon, 22 Jun 12:30 AM Belgium vs IR Iran G Los Angeles Stadium 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Cabo Verde H Miami Stadium 06:30 AM New Zealand vs Egypt G BC Place Vancouver 10:30 PM Argentina vs Austria J Dallas Stadium Tue, 23 Jun 02:30 AM France vs Iraq I Philadelphia Stadium 05:30 AM Norway vs Senegal I New York New Jersey Stadium 08:30 AM Jordan vs Algeria J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium 10:30 PM Portugal vs Uzbekistan K Houston Stadium Wed, 24 Jun 01:30 AM England vs Ghana L Boston Stadium 04:30 AM Panama vs Croatia L Toronto Stadium 07:30 AM Colombia vs Congo DR K Guadalajara Stadium Thu, 25 Jun 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Canada B BC Place Vancouver 12:30 AM Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar B Seattle Stadium 03:30 AM Morocco vs Haiti C Atlanta Stadium 03:30 AM Scotland vs Brazil C Miami Stadium 06:30 AM South Africa vs Korea Republic A Estadio Monterrey 06:30 AM Czechia vs Mexico A Mexico City Stadium Fri, 26 Jun 01:30 AM Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire E Philadelphia Stadium 01:30 AM Ecuador vs Germany E New York New Jersey Stadium 04:30 AM Tunisia vs Netherlands F Kansas City Stadium 04:30 AM Japan vs Sweden F Dallas Stadium 07:30 AM Türkiye vs USA D Los Angeles Stadium 07:30 AM Paraguay vs Australia D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Sat, 27 Jun 12:30 AM Norway vs France I Boston Stadium 12:30 AM Senegal vs Iraq I Toronto Stadium 05:30 AM Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia H Houston Stadium 05:30 AM Uruguay vs Spain H Guadalajara Stadium 08:30 AM New Zealand vs Belgium G BC Place Vancouver 08:30 AM Egypt vs IR Iran G Seattle Stadium Sun, 28 Jun 02:30 AM Panama vs England L New York New Jersey Stadium 02:30 AM Croatia vs Ghana L Philadelphia Stadium 05:00 AM Colombia vs Portugal K Miami Stadium 05:00 AM Congo DR vs Uzbekistan K Atlanta Stadium 07:30 AM Algeria vs Austria J Kansas City Stadium 07:30 AM Jordan vs Argentina J Dallas Stadium

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in