FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada's Ismael Kone suffers horrific ankle injury, likely to miss rest of tournament

Canada suffered a significant setback on Thursday despite their 6-0 win over Qatar in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match in Vancouver, after Ismael Kone sustained a horrific ankle injury.

In the aftermath of the injury, he is set to be ruled out of the rest of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

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According to reports, he has injured his fibula and tibia and is likely to be out of action for more than three months. Kone suffered the injury in the 53rd minute of the match, when Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo brought him down.

Madibo was eventually given a red card, while Kone was stretchered off as the fans at the BC Place Vancouver stadium gave him a standing ovation.

Nathan Saliba dedicates goal to Ismael Kone Nathan Saliba then came in as a substitute for Kone and scored in the 64th minute through a direct free kick to give the hosts a 4-0 lead. In what was a heartwarming tribute, Saliba held up Kone's jersey after scoring the goal.

Canada's Nathan Saliba shows a jersey of Ismael Kone after scoring in their 6-0 win over Qatar on Thursday.

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Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said that he hadn't spoken to Kone since he was at the hospital. "I haven’t spoken to Ismael yet, he’s at the hospital, he will prepare for a surgery. I’m going to see him after this press conference.

“We’ll see exactly what we decide to do for him. His family is with him at the hospital. It happened right in front of the bench – everyone could hear the bone snap," Marsch said at the post-match press conference.

"You saw also that he was waving to the crowd and almost making everybody else feel at ease with the fact that he’s injured, and that’s an incredible statement about Ismael as a person, but this is (also) our team," the former RB Leipzig and Leeds United boss added.

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Marsch said that Madibo later apologised to Ismael. "Let me be clear, the player apologised to Ismael, came into the dressing room and apologised to him and Ismael told the team that had happened. So I don’t think that he meant such a gruesome tackle or gruesome situation.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026 Group A standings after Mexico vs South Korea: Who stands where

"But I don’t understand a reaction from their entire bench to try to start a fight about it being a red card when a clear foul just happened that broke a player’s leg," he explained.

The win means Canada are on top of the Group B standings with four points from two matches, with only goal difference separating them from second-placed Switzerland.

Canada will lock horns with Switzerland in their final group stage match on 24 June in Vancouver, and a win over the Swiss will see them qualify for the round of 32 as Group B winners.

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