FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Tom Cruise headlines star-studded event - List of performers & live streaming info

FIFA is leaving no stone unturned to turn the FIFA World Cup 2026 a spectacle to remember as they global football body announced a star-studded lineup for the Closing Ceremony set to take place at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 19 just before the final.
As the largest sporting event in history reaches its conclusion on Sunday, the ceremony will celebrate the 48 teams' unforgettable journey across the three host countries - the United States, Mexico and Canada and 16 host cities, FIFA said in a statement.
Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup: a game-changing event featuring 48 teams that has shattered records and inspired a new generation of girls and boys around the world to dream.
"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026.
The closing ceremony will have global superstars such as Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, IShowSpeed lined up to perform. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the USA national anthem before the final.
One of the world's most celebrated performers, Hudson's powerful performance will set the stage for football's biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will start 90 minutes prior to the kick-off. In the Indian Standard Time, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final starts at 12:30 AM (July 20). That means, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will start at 11 PM IST (July 19) for Indian audiences.
In India, ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
France, Argentina, Spain an England have qualified for the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While France will play Spain in the first semifinal, England face defending champions Argentina in the second semifinal. The winners of the semifinals will face off in the final.
France's Kylian Mbappe. England's Harry Kane, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal will in the spotlight in the semifinals.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.