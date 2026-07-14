FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Tom Cruise headlines star-studded event - List of performers & live streaming info

FIFA is leaving no stone unturned to turn the FIFA World Cup 2026 a spectacle to remember as they global football body announced a star-studded lineup for the Closing Ceremony set to take place at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 19 just before the final.

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As the largest sporting event in history reaches its conclusion on Sunday, the ceremony will celebrate the 48 teams' unforgettable journey across the three host countries - the United States, Mexico and Canada and 16 host cities, FIFA said in a statement.

Also Read | Why is ARG vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal more than just a football match?

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup: a game-changing event featuring 48 teams that has shattered records and inspired a new generation of girls and boys around the world to dream.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026.

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List of performers at FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony The closing ceremony will have global superstars such as Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, IShowSpeed lined up to perform. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the USA national anthem before the final.

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One of the world's most celebrated performers, Hudson's powerful performance will set the stage for football's biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament.

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Confirmed lineup for WC Closing Ceremony Tom Cruise (Special appearance)

Jennifer Hudson (United States national anthem)

Robbie Williams

Laura Pausini

Nicole Scherzinger

IShowSpeed When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing ceremony start? The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will start 90 minutes prior to the kick-off. In the Indian Standard Time, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final starts at 12:30 AM (July 20). That means, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will start at 11 PM IST (July 19) for Indian audiences.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in India? In India, ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

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Also Read | Why is ARG vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal more than just a football match?

Who will play in FIFA World Cup 2026 final? France, Argentina, Spain an England have qualified for the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While France will play Spain in the first semifinal, England face defending champions Argentina in the second semifinal. The winners of the semifinals will face off in the final.

France's Kylian Mbappe. England's Harry Kane, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal will in the spotlight in the semifinals.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in