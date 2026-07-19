FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: When & where to watch in India, date, time, performers - All you need to know

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, popular streamer IShowSpeed and Post Malone will headline the list of performers in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony, thus bringing an end to 38 days of footballing extravaganza that saw 48 teams fight for the coveted prize. The tournament started on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa.

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More than a month later, Spain and Argentina stand face-to-face against each other for the ultimate prize at the MetLife Stadium in New York. The Closing Ceremony will take place 90 minutes before the final. The show is meant to “celebrate the 48 teams’ unforgettable journey” through 16 host cities across three countries, FIFA said in a statement.

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IShowSpeed — who has streamed multiple matches — is listed as a performer, while Cruise — who's also been spotted in the stands and performed a stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony — is billed as making a “special appearance.”

The event will also also include performances from Laura Pausini, the Italian singer who helped open the Milan Cortina Olympics in February; Tony winner and Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger; and Robbie Williams, the British singer and former Take That member.

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Jennifer Hudson, who boasts the coveted EGOT title with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, will perform the United States national anthem. USA President Donald Trump will be in attendance during the final. Global superstar Malone will also perform.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, the FIFA World Cup 2026's Chief Operating Officer.

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When will 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony start? The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony is scheduled to start 90 minutes before the kickoff time. For Indian audiences, the Spain vs Argentina final starts at 12:30 AM IST (July 20). That means the Closing ceremony will begin at 11 PM IST on July 19.

List of performers at 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony Robbie Williams

Laura Pausini

Nicole Scherzinger

Post Malone

Jennifer Hudson (special rendition of the USA national anthem)

IShowSpeed

Tom Cruise (special appearance)

Burna Boy

Christopher Macchio (special rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’)

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Where to watch 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony? ZEE5 had inked an historic broadcast deal with the FIFA for the 2026 World Cup last month. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels (part of ZEE group) from 11 PM IST on July 19, followed by the Spain vs Argentina final hours later.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in