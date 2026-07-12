FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia's Jaminton Campaz pleads for support after receiving death threats: ‘I deeply regret…’

Colombia forward Jaminton Campaz is reportedly currently in hiding after he reportedly received death threats following his team's loss to Switzerland in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Argentine news website Infobae, while players including James Rodriguez, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Fernando Quintero boarded the flight, Campaz, however, didn't do so. It is also not known if he is still in the United States or if he has travelled to Argentina, where he Rosario Central in the Primera division.

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The death threats against Jaminton Campaz is a chilling reminder of Colombian defender Andres Escobar, who was shot to death in Medellin following his team's elimination from the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Campaz started receiving death threats after one of his attempts ended up flying over the crossbar, with the score remaining 0-0.

Jaminton Campaz shares an important message Colombia eventually lost 4-3 to Switzerland on penalties. The 26-year-old Campaz shared an important message on Instagram. “My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect," he wrote.

“We may hold different views or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear.

“Since I was a child, I dreamed of defending Colombia’s colors, hearing the anthem, representing millions of people, and scoring a goal in a World Cup. Today, I can only thank God for allowing me to fulfill that dream. These are memories I will carry with me forever.

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“I want to sincerely thank everyone who stood by us during this World Cup – those who believed in us, cheered us on until the very last minute, and never lost faith. Thanks also to my family, who have been my strength at every step and have been by my side during both the happiest and the most difficult moments," he explained.

Campaz further said that he regretted for not being able to bring joy to Colombia's fans. “To the entire country, I can only say that I share the pain of this elimination. We, too, dreamed of advancing further, and I know the sadness we feel today as Colombians.

“I deeply regret not being able to bring you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that there was never a lack of dedication, commitment, or love for this jersey. I gave everything I had on the pitch, and I would do it a thousand times over for my country," he said.

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Campaz scored one goal from three appearances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Colombian Football Federation condemns death threats The Colombian Football Federation condemned the death threats against Campaz. The federation also urged the country's Attorney General to open an investigation.

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“Football must be a space for unity, respect, and hope — never a stage for hatred, intimidation, or violence. Therefore, the Federation calls upon all Colombians to ensure that the differences inherent in sports competition never translate into threats or acts of aggression against those who dedicate their lives to representing the country," the federation said.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026 semi-finals to witness rare instance as Argentina qualify

Colombia finished Group K, comprising of Portugal, Uzbekistan and DR Congo, as group winners with seven points. Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32 before losing to Switzerland in the round of 16.