FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete updated list of qualified teams for football's greatest spectacle

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just an year away as the football's greatest spectacle kicks off in Mexico on June 11 next year, jointly co-hosted by the USA and Canada. Unlike the previous editions, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see 48 teams instead of earlier 32, fighting for the coveted trophy. A total of 104 games across 16 cities will be played before the final at on July 19, 2026 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Five-time champions Brazil have already sealed their spot in the 2026 edition of the tournament after they beat Paraguay 1-0 in their first match under new coach Carlo Ancelotti. Star forward Vinicius Jr scored the lone goal for Brazil in front of a jubilant home crowd in Sao Paulo.

However, it's heartbreak for Palestine who missed out on a spot after Oman drew against them in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Qualifier in Amman, Jordan.

List of qualified teams across confederations Asia: Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Japan.

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador.

Africa: No team from African region have been able to confirm their FIFA World Cup 2026 spots yet as the Qualifiers are still on. 54 teams are competing in the African qualifiers.

Europe: The scenario is same as Africa. 54 teams are vying for 16 berths.

North, Central American and Caribbean region: Hosts Canada, Mexico and the USA have already take three spots with remaining three left for grabs which will be decided on November 18.

Oceania: New Zealand grabbed the only spot from the region after winning the third-round playoff final against New Caledonia.