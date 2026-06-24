FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo brings up his iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration after scoring vs Uzbekistan; Watch video

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his 10-game international goal drought after he scored two goals in his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match against Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo had come into the game on the back of immense pressure following Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo last week. In the match against Congo, Ronaldo had zero shots on target and only managed 25 total touches.

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However, in the match against Uzbekistan, fans got to witness vintage Ronaldo as he scored a brace in the first half to help Portugal take a 3-0 lead at half-time. Portugal eventually won the match 5-0.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's “Siuu” celebration The Al-Nassr player brought up his iconic "Siuu" celebration after scoring his second goal in the 45th minute of the match.

Once he scored his first goal against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo became the first-ever player to score a goal in six editions of the FIFA World Cup.

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The former Manchester United player made his FIFA World Cup debut in the 2006 edition in Germany, and scored one goal.

He scored one goal each in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups as well, before going onto register his best goals tally in an edition, after he scored four goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ronaldo scored just one goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

The win over Uzbekistan took Portugal to four points from two matches, with Roberto Martinez’s side still in contention to qualify for the round of 32.

After the match, Ronaldo admitted that there were a few moments during the match against DR Congo when he felt that he was “already retired”. "I knew it. God helps those who work hard," the 41-year-old said.

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"It was a difficult, dark week, it felt like I was already retired from football, but I held on as I always do because I believe more in hard work than in football. It was difficult, I have to confess, but we’re back," he added.

In Tuesday’s other Group K match, Colombia defeated DR Congo 1-0 to clinch their spot in the round of 32. Colombia now lead the group with six points from two matches, after having beaten Uzbekistan 3-1 last week.

Also Read | What happened during Portugal vs Uzbekistan match at FIFA World Cup 2026?

For Portugal to qualify for the round of 32, all they need to do is either beat Colombia or draw against them in their final group stage match. A win over Colombia will take Roberto Martinez’s side to top spot with seven points, leapfrogging Colombia. A draw, on the other hand, will mean that Portugal will finish in second place with five points from three matches.

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