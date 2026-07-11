FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo gifts YouTuber iShowSpeed limited-edition game-worn cleats

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo gifted popular YouTube streamer iShowSpeed with his game-worn Mercurial Superfly 11 “CR7 Gold Scorpion”cleats. The heartwarming moment took place during iShowSpeed's live stream for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday.

That was a game that Portugal would have played had they beaten Spain in their round of 16 clash in Dallas on Monday.

The 41-year-old was planning to gift the cleats had Portugal beaten Spain, but the former Manchester United star gifted him anyway. Speed also got to know that the Mercurial Superfly 11 “CR7 Gold Scorpion” is rare and that there were only two pairs left.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career officially ended following Portugal's 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16 clash. Ronaldo, only one of three players to play six FIFA World Cups, ended with 11 goals in the tournament. He scored three goals in the ongoing edition.

“Well, it’s normal, sad, to leave the World Cup like this,” the Al-Nassr player said after the match against Spain. “But, as I said yesterday at the press conference, I gave it my all, ‌I gave my best. And I leave with a ‌clear ⁠conscience.

“That’s football, that’s the life of a footballer. ⁠Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And it has to move on. It was my last World Cup, yes, but the rest ... I have time to ​think, be with my ‌family, not make decisions in the heat of the moment and move on with life," he said.

Ronaldo, however, ruled out an immediate retirement from international football. "Whether I am playing or not, I will always have an important role with this national team.

"I will finish when I decide to finish, as I said years ago. To be honest, whatever happens tomorrow, I will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in football," the former Real Madrid and Juventus star had said ahead of the Spain match.

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Ronaldo, who made his senior Portugal debut in 2003, went onto help Portugal clinch the UEFA Euro title in 2016 as well as the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. However, the FIFA World Cup title always eluded the veteran.

Overall, in 233 matches for Portugal, Ronaldo scored 146 goals and is the all-time goal-scorer in men’s international football.

Talking about the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Spain went onto beat Belgium in the quarter-final on Friday and will take on France in the first semi-final.