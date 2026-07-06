FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics with brutal remark on retirement: ‘You have been…’

During the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, a lot of the talk has been about whether Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from international football after the tournament.

While the 41-year-old did say that this could be his last FIFA World Cup, he explicitly stated that he has not decided when he will retire from international football altogether.

“I am not the player I used to be," the former Manchester United star told reporters ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash against Spain in Dallas on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo shuts down critics “I am not doing too bad," he added. The Al-Nassr player reiterated the amount of hard work that he puts in for every match. Ronaldo has scored three goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far.

“I always put body and soul trying to get our goals — playing or not playing, I will always have an important role to play," he said. “As I said before, (I will stop) when I choose, not when you choose, you always ask the same question. I don’t want to draw attention to this because it is less important," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo had strong words for those critics who have repeatedly questioned him and written him off.

“You have been trying to kill me for the past 23 years, but you must have seen that is not worth it, it’s a waste of time, but you try and try and try and try and try," the former Real Madrid and Juventus star said.

Ronaldo even noted that one reporter "doesn't like" him. “I know he does not like me," the veteran said. “To speak to you, some of you, those who do not like us especially — I remember people’s faces very well," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo had begun his 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on a disappointing note. In Portugal’s opener against DR Congo, he played the full 90 minutes, but failed to register even a single shot on target.

Overall, he managed to get just 25 touches on the ball. However, he turned things around in Portugal’s next match against Uzbekistan, scoring a brace in a 5-0 win.

After failing to find the back of the net against Colombia in their 0-0 draw, Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 68th minute of the round of 32 match against Croatia that helped Portugal equalise 1-1. Portugal went on to win that match 2-1 and reach the round of 16.

By scoring against Croatia in the round of 32, Ronaldo finally ended his goal drought in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.