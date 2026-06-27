FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele enters top scorer conversation with brilliant hattrick as France decimate Norway 4-1

Ousmane Dembele, the current Ballon d'Or holder, displayed his brilliance in France's final group stage match against Norway in the ongoing FIFA World Cup as he scored a hattrick in the first half itself.

Dembele became the star of the show in a match which was anticipated to be a clash between his compatriot Kylian Mbappe and Norway superstar Erling Haaland.

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The 29-year-old PSG forward showed his brilliance and the lethal striking ability of his left foot as he completed his hattrick within a span of 26 minutes at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

Alll three of Dembele's goals were scored from the left wing, from where he cut inside and bent the ball out of the reach of Norway's goalkeeper Egil Selvik.

However, the Champions League winner said after the match that despite the moment being 'unique', he thinks his earlier performances in the tournament against Senegal and Iraq were better.

"This is a unique and important moment for me. But I preferred how I played against Senegal or against Iraq," Dembele claimed, as per a report by AFP.

"I think I was much more influential in those games, so I think we need to stay fully concentrated because we have important things ahead of us."

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This was the fourth ever hattrick scored in the World Cup by a French player, with the last one (scored by Kylian Mbappe) coming in France's losing cause in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

Finally Dembele's World Cup? Ousmane Dembele has been playing for his country from a very early age, having appeared in four matches in the 2018 World Cup in Russia (which France won), albeit not scoring a single goal.

He was also a crucial memeber of the French squad in their 2022 campaign, having played a key role in their run to the final, in which he was substituted before half-time with France trailing 2-0.

However, this time around, he has already netted four goals, and is joint second on the scorers' list with his Haaland and his compatriot Mbappe. Leading the list is a certain 39-year-old diminutive genius from Rosario, Argentina.

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Dembele did not score in a World Cup match ever before he broke the deadlock in his 13th appearance in the tournament last Monday, as France defeated Iraq on a stormy Philadelphia evening.

Dembele first caught the attention of the football world after his £135.5 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in August 2017, but constant injuries plagued his run in Spain. Following his transfer to PSG and Luis Enrique moving him to a central attacking role, Dembele showed what he is capable of last season.

He went on to score 35 goals across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, with PSG bagging the Champions League.