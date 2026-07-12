FIFA World Cup 2026: Did the ball hit cable before Jude Bellingham's first goal in England vs Norway? FIFA clarifies

Moments before Jude Bellingham equalised for England against Norway in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal on Sunday, the ball appeared to make a contact with an aerial camera cable before landing at the feet of England’s Elliot Anderson at the Miami Stadium.

Going by the rule, if the ball had actually made contact with the cable, play would have been stopped and a drop ball would have been utilized to determine possession but referee Clement Turpin ordered to play on.

The ball was eventually played to Bellingham, who beat Ørjan Nyland with a low shot to the far post in the second minute of the first-half added-on time. Following the incident, social media erupted on whether the ball had actually touched the cable.

Explaining the situation, the FIFA came up with a clarification shortly after the game, that said “Connected Ball Technology” found no evidence the ball had struck the overhead wire before the goal. It said that data from the sensor embedded in the match ball did not detect any contact.

“Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball,” FIFA said in a social media post.

What happened in England vs Norway? Coming to the match, Bellingham fired a brace as England fought back from a goal down to defeat Norway in extra time and seal a place in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Real Madrid midfielder struck a late equaliser in the first half before netting the decisive goal in extra time to complete a 2-1 comeback victory for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Norway made the brighter start and took the lead in the 36th minute through Andreas Schjelderup, who finished clinically after Erling Haaland had earlier tested England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a header.

England responded just before the break when Bellingham surged forward and calmly slotted home the equaliser. Harry Kane appeared to have put England ahead moments later, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Norway thought they had regained the lead before the hour mark when Torbjorn Heggem found the net, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review, which penalised Haaland for a foul on Elliot Anderson in the build-up.

Bellingham proved the difference, reacting quickest after Nyland spilled a powerful effort from substitute Morgan Rogers to score from close range and send England into the last four.

Who will England face in semifinals? England will now face either defending champions Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals at Atlanta Stadium on July 15. Bellingham was named Player of the Match. He and captain Harry Kane have now scored six goals each at the 2026 World Cup, marking the first time two England players have netted at least five goals in a single edition of the tournament.