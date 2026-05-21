FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo cancels training camp in Kinshasa, shifts it to Belgium amid Ebola outbreak — Report

DR Congo is facing a tense situation ahead of its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, as they have reportedly been forced to cancel their pre-tournament training camp in the capital, Kinshasa, due to an Ebola outbreak in the nation.

The BBC recently reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the Ebola outbreak as “a public health emergency of international concern”.

At least 139 people have been suspected of having died due to the outbreak, with more than 600 cases being registered. According to a report in The Athletic, DR Congo has shifted their training camp to Belgium. They will take on Denmark in a pre-World Cup friendly match in Belgium on 3 June, before playing another match in Spain on 9 June.

DR Congo's FIFA World Cup preparations “The team’s training camp in Kinshasa has been cancelled. The camp will now take place in Belgium,” Jerry Kalemo told The Athletic. “FIFA is aware of and monitoring the situation regarding an Ebola outbreak and is in close communication with the Congo DR Football Association to ensure that the team are made aware of all medical and security guidance,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

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The report adds that the United States government has initiated an "emergency public health rule" barring anyone who has visited Congo in the last 21 days from entering the country.

The rule is effective for 30 days, and the US government will decide soon on whether to extend it, the report said. This rule also applies to those people who have visited Uganda or South Sudan, where Ebola cases have been reported.

“This order is necessary to protect the health of the United States from the serious risk posed by the introduction of Ebola disease into the United States,” an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

FIFA have said that the board has been coordinating with the relevant authorities in the USA, Canada and Mexico to "ensure a safe and secure tournament”. FIFA, in a statement, said, “The health of all individuals involved remains FIFA’s priority.”

Strict immigration rules have been put in place for travellers flying from Congo to the USA. These rules, however, exempt delegations of national sports federations that will compete in the FIFA World Cup.

USA, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the FIFA World Cup 2026 from 11 June to 19 July.

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DR Congo, whose squad includes players such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United) and Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), among others, is in Group K.

DR Congo will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a match against Portugal on 17 June in Houston, before facing Colombia in Guadalajara six days later. They will then round off the group stage with a match against Uzbekistan in Atalanta on 27 June.