FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? Date, time, pots, format & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 fever is on as the football fans gears up in excitement for the final draw for one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world. The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be a landmark edition as for the first time 48 teams will vie for the coveted trophy.
The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, setting the stage for all groups and fixtures. The USA, Canada, and Mexico will host the FIFA World Cup 2026. The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each with Pot 1 including the top nine seeds plus the three hosts nations.
Ahead of the final draw, the host nations have already been placed in their respective groups - Mexico in Group A, Canada in Group B, and the USA in Group D. Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan are the four teams set to make their FIFA World Cup debuts next year.
Among the dignitaries, US President Donald Trump, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, will be present during the event, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Date: December 5
Venue: Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Unfortunately, no Indian television channels will live telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live. Having said that, fans in India can catch the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on on the FIFA+ app and FIFA World Cup social media handles.
Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia
Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa
Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, plus four European playoff winners and two intercontinental playoff winners
In the group stages, all the teams will play three matches each. The top two teams in each group will advance straight into knockouts along with eight best third-placed teams in an expanded round of 32. The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on July 19.
