Subscribe

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? Date, time, pots, format & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on December 5. For the first time in the history of the tournament, 48 teams will vie for the coveted trophy. Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan will make their FIFA World Cup debuts.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Dec 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Advertisement
The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw on December 5.
The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw on December 5.(AFP)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 fever is on as the football fans gears up in excitement for the final draw for one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world. The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be a landmark edition as for the first time 48 teams will vie for the coveted trophy.

Advertisement

The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, setting the stage for all groups and fixtures. The USA, Canada, and Mexico will host the FIFA World Cup 2026. The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each with Pot 1 including the top nine seeds plus the three hosts nations.

Also Read | France qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup; Ronaldo sent off as Portugal loses

Ahead of the final draw, the host nations have already been placed in their respective groups - Mexico in Group A, Canada in Group B, and the USA in Group D. Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan are the four teams set to make their FIFA World Cup debuts next year.

Among the dignitaries, US President Donald Trump, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, will be present during the event, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw details

Date: December 5

Venue: Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Also Read | Curaçao scripts history as smallest nation ever to qualify for FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live streaming details

Unfortunately, no Indian television channels will live telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live. Having said that, fans in India can catch the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on on the FIFA+ app and FIFA World Cup social media handles.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar arrive at the Welcome Reception ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw.

Pots for FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Advertisement

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, plus four European playoff winners and two intercontinental playoff winners

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Early ticket draw, prices, fixtures and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 format

In the group stages, all the teams will play three matches each. The top two teams in each group will advance straight into knockouts along with eight best third-placed teams in an expanded round of 32. The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on July 19.

 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsFIFA World Cup 2026 Draw live streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? Date, time, pots, format & more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts