FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: 48 teams to find their group-stage opponents tonight in Washington

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live: The upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup will take its shape when all the 48 teams will find their opponents in the group stages during the Draw event today at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

For the first time, a football World Cup will have 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four teams each. Hosts USA, Canada and Mexico have already found their groups while Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan are the four teams set to make their FIFA World Cup debuts.

Among the dignitaries, US President Donald Trump, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, will be present during the event, along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in India?

Unfortunately, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will not be televised in India. However, fans can still watch the draw through a live streaming on FIFA+ app and FIFA World Cup social media handles.

FIFA World Cup 2026 draw

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, plus four European playoff winners and two intercontinental playoff winners