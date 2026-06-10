FIFA World Cup 2026: From Endrick to Luka Vuskovic, 5 young stars who could catch clubs' eyes in transfer market

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in less than 48 hours, and it is a massive opportunity for clubs across the globe to do some scouting ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Previously, many young breakout stars who grabbed headlines during FIFA World Cups have gone on to sign big-money deals with top clubs. James Rodriguez of Colombia is a great example, having been signed by Real Madrid for a fee of €80 million (£63 million).

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Another example is Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández, who Chelsea signed for a British record fee of £107m after he played a crucial role in helping his team clinch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Let's delve right into the five possible players who could seal big-money deals during the summer transfer window that will open on 15 June.

Endrick (Brazil, Current club: Real Madrid) Following a high-profile move from Palmeiras to Real Madrid in 2024, Endrick's playing time was limited under Xabi Alonso, who briefly managed Real Madrid during the 2025-26 season.

Because of his limited playing time, French outfit Lyon signed him on a six-month loan in January 2026. The 19-year-old impressed at Lyon, scoring five goals and recording five assists in just 16 appearances.

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He will be back soon, but it is highly unlikely that he will remain at Real Madrid, with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly interested in the teenager.

Luka Vuskovic (Croatia, Current club: Tottenham) Like Endrick, Croatia's Luka Vuskovic is on loan from his club, Tottenham, and currently playing for Hamburger SV in Germany. He will be back in July 2026, but clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on the 19-year-old.

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He produced defensive brilliance on the field for Hamburger, earning him a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. In 30 appearances for the German outfit, he scored six goals.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal, Current club: Paris Saint-Germain) Ibrahim Mbaye has played 24 matches for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025-26 season, scoring three goals and assisting twice.

However, his playing time in the second half of the season under Luis Enrique has been limited, and his PSG future is therefore uncertain. Aston Villa is reportedly leading the race to sign the forward, and so are a few other Premier League clubs who have not been identified.

However, PSG has not yet decided whether Mbaye will leave, given that he is under contract with the club until June 2028.

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Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast, Current club: RB Leipzig) Yan Diomande was recently named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season after scoring 12 league goals and becoming the second-youngest player to score a Bundesliga hat-trick at 19.

So, it is no surprise that the Ivory Coast international is among the most sought-after young stars now. Liverpool are the front-runners to sign the teenager, with Manchester City and PSG also reportedly showing interest. Leipzig's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich are also eyeing the youngster.

Rayan Vitor (Brazil, Current club: AFC Bournemouth) Rayan Vitor only joined Premier League outfit Bournemouth from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in January 2026 for €35 million.

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He made an instant impact, scoring five goals in 15 matches for the Cherries and help them secure a first-ever qualification to European football, where they will play in the UEFA Europa League.

However, he is already in demand thanks to his positive form, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United aiming to sign the 19-year-old. Real Madrid and PSG are also reportedly in the race to sign the teenager.