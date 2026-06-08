FIFA World Cup 2026: England boss Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham not a confirmed starter: ‘These roles can always..’

Jude Bellingham has started just four matches under England manager Thomas Tuchel. England will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a match against Croatia on 17 June.

PN Vishnu
Published8 Jun 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium on 6 June 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images via AFP)
Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium on 6 June 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

England manager Thomas Tuchel believes that Jude Bellingham will have to fight for his spot in the starting XI for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel took over as the England manager in January 2025, the Real Madrid player has started just four matches, whereas on three other occasions, he has come off the bench.

The German has instead started Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who has played 12 out of the 13 matches under Tuchel. Morgan Rogers, in fact, played all the eight matches of England's FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Thomas Tuchel on Jude Bellingham

“Yes, he has,” Thomas Tuchel told journalists when asked if Jude Bellingham has to fight for his spot in the England starting XI.

“He knows ‌he ⁠is one of the starters, but we have ⁠14 or 15 potential starters," added the 52-year-old. “These roles can always change, but at the moment I think there are 14 or 15 proper starters ​and Jude is one ‌of them,” he explained. England are coming into the FIFA World Cup on the back of a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly in Florida on Saturday.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: How will the 48-team tournament work? Complete format explained

Jude Bellingham, in fact, captained England in the second half of that match. Bellingham had sustained a hamstring injury earlier this year, but is looking in good touch ahead of the World Cup. In the LaLiga this season, the Real Madrid midfielder played 28 matches and scored six goals while assisting four.

Also Read | Germany at World Cup 2026: Can Die Mannschaft end a decade of disappointment?

The 22-year-old played nine matches in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League campaign, scoring two goals and assisting one. “He looks good in training. I think he is at the moment in a sweet spot because he has had his break and has the hunger to be back on the pitch," he added.

England are in Group L for the 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions will begin their campaign with a match against European rivals Croatia in Dallas on 17 June, before facing Ghana in Boston six days later. England will then end the group stage with a match against Panama in New Jersey on 27 June.

Also Read | Why Japan are considered to be a dark horse at FIFA World Cup 2026?

England have only won the FIFA World Cup title once, back in 1966, and the Three Lions will be hoping to end their 60-year title drought to clinch the trophy.

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