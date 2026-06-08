FIFA World Cup 2026: England boss Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham not a confirmed starter: ‘These roles can always..’

England manager Thomas Tuchel believes that Jude Bellingham will have to fight for his spot in the starting XI for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel took over as the England manager in January 2025, the Real Madrid player has started just four matches, whereas on three other occasions, he has come off the bench.

The German has instead started Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who has played 12 out of the 13 matches under Tuchel. Morgan Rogers, in fact, played all the eight matches of England's FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Thomas Tuchel on Jude Bellingham “Yes, he has,” Thomas Tuchel told journalists when asked if Jude Bellingham has to fight for his spot in the England starting XI.

“He knows ‌he ⁠is one of the starters, but we have ⁠14 or 15 potential starters," added the 52-year-old. “These roles can always change, but at the moment I think there are 14 or 15 proper starters ​and Jude is one ‌of them,” he explained. England are coming into the FIFA World Cup on the back of a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-tournament friendly in Florida on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham, in fact, captained England in the second half of that match. Bellingham had sustained a hamstring injury earlier this year, but is looking in good touch ahead of the World Cup. In the LaLiga this season, the Real Madrid midfielder played 28 matches and scored six goals while assisting four.

The 22-year-old played nine matches in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League campaign, scoring two goals and assisting one. “He looks good in training. I think he is at the moment in a sweet spot because he has had his break and has the hunger to be back on the pitch," he added.

England are in Group L for the 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions will begin their campaign with a match against European rivals Croatia in Dallas on 17 June, before facing Ghana in Boston six days later. England will then end the group stage with a match against Panama in New Jersey on 27 June.

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