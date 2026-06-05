FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans barred from using vuvuzelas, whistles during matches at upcoming tournament

FIFA has officially banned vuvuzelas for the upcoming World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June. Vuvuzelas are long plastic horns that rose to prominence at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

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However, broadcasters and players have criticised the use of vuvuzelas because of the excess noise that they produce, with critics even comparing them to a swarm of bees.

Apart from vuvuzelas, air horns, whistles and other instruments that cause loud noise have been banned by FIFA for the World Cup, wherein a record number of 48 teams will compete for the trophy.

What else have been banned? Among the list of prohibited items, body paint and body tattoos do not come under clothing. The code of conduct also adds that streaking, removing clothes, or flashing intimate parts of the body are prohibited.

Citing safety concerns, FIFA has also banned fans from bringing reusable water bottles to the stadiums. The code of conduct goes on to say that fans and attendees who violate the rules could be barred from entering the stadium or removed from the stadium, should he/she commit the offence from within the stadium.

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FIFA banning vuvuzelas and other loud noise-emitting instruments comes at a time when South Africa are set to play in the expanded 48-team World Cup. South Africa are set to lock horns with co-hosts Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium. Incidentally, this was the opening clash of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which South Africa hosted.

"They make a terrible noise and it's not a good idea to have them on sale outside the grounds. Here's a piece of advice for Fifa [football's world governing body,] - try to ban them," former Spain international Xabi Alonso had said back in 2009.

Argentine World Cup-winner Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo had also criticised the use of vuvuzelas. While Ronaldo had said that the loud noise had made it "difficult for anyone on the pitch to concentrate", Messi compared the noise to being deaf. “It is impossible to communicate, it’s like being deaf," Messi had said.

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Also Read | Meet the 4 Indian-origin footballers set to play at FIFA World Cup 2026

For the first time ever, a total of 48 teams will compete at the FIFA World Cup. All the 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, and the top two teams will qualify for the round of 32, wherein the knockout stages begin.

The eight best third-placed teams from the group stage will join the rest of the teams in the round of 32.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 water bottle ban: Fans barred from bringing reusable bottles

Argentina are the defending champions of the FIFA World Cup, having beaten France 4-2 on penalties in the 2022 final in Qatar.