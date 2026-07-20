FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans call it a ‘circus’ as US President Donald Trump stays on stage after presenting trophy

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in a tense final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain clinched only their second FIFA World Cup title, after having won in 2010, when they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Johannesburg.

Advertisement

One of the major off-the-field headlines during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final was the presence of United States President Donald Trump. It had been confirmed before the final that Trump would attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and present the winners' trophy.

Trump arrived at the New York New Jersey stadium via his Marine One helicopter. He attended the entire match and later entered the field along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

However, the duo received boos from fans, although the hostile reaction reduced as the presentation ceremony began.

Donald Trump refuses to leave Donald Trump handed over the winners' trophy to Spain captain Rodri, who then proceeded to lift the trophy along with his teammates. However, Trump didn't step off the stage and remained with the players until the officials urged him to leave. Trump had done something similar during the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, when he refused to leave the stage after handing over the trophy to Chelsea.

Advertisement

Trump’s initial refusal to leave the stage was met with hilarious responses on X. One user wrote: “Trump just refusing to leave when they’re lifting the trophy. Infantino desperately trying to get him to move. Circus."

Another user shared an AI-generated image of Trump, in which the US president can be seen crying after being refused permission to join Spain’s title victory celebrations.

Advertisement

Here are a couple of more reactions to Trump refusing to leave the stage.

Advertisement

Spain dominated the ball possession during the match and created several chances. The scores remained level 0-0 after full time, and the match went into extra time. However, Argentina were dealt a big blow after Enzo Fernandez was handed a red card in the 93rd minute for a reckless challenge on Spain's Pau Cubarsi.

Advertisement

Ferran Torres finally broke the deadlock in the second half of extra time to give Spain a 1-0 lead. In the 106th minute, Spain attacked again, and the ball came loose inside Argentina's penalty box after the defenders failed to clear it.

Torres was at the right place at the right time. He quickly reached the loose ball and hit a low shot from close range past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, and the ball went into the net, giving Spain a 1-0 lead.

The loss also meant that Argentina missed out on becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their FIFA World Cup title.