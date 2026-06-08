FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans go crazy in Kerala with giant banners of Neymar's Brazil, Lionel Messi's Argentina — watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament is less than a week away and Indian fans cannot hold their excitement.

A majority of Indian football fans are from Kerala, and whenever the FIFA World Cup season is approaching, you can see banners and posters of Argentina, Portugal and Brazil with photos of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

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FIFA World Cup fever spreads across Kerala The situation is no different in "God's Own Country" right now, as several fans could be seen carrying a huge Brazil banner that consists of the entire Brazil squad. Yellow flares were set out, and people could be seen rejoicing the start of the FIFA World Cup by beating drums and dancing.

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In Kerala's Malappuram and Palakkad districts, the roads and neighbourhoods have already been filled up with posters and banners of some of the biggest teams competing at the FIFA World Cup.

One of the roads is even filled with consecutive banners of Brazil, the Netherlands and Argentina whereas banners of France, Germany and Spain teams are also being put up by local communities who have divided themselves into rival fan groups.

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Brazil enter new era under Carlo Ancelotti Brazil are the most successful team in the history of FIFA World Cups, having been crowned champions on five occasions. However, the last time the Selecao won the FIFA World Cup was in 2002, and they now have turned to the experienced coach in Carlo Ancelotti to guide them to their sixth title.

As a manager, Ancelotti enjoys a highly successful career, having won 31 trophies. This includes five UEFA Champions League titles, twice with AC Milan and thrice with Real Madrid. He remains the only manager to have won five Champions League titles.

One of the biggest concerns for Brazil is that of an injury to Neymar Jr. On 5 June, Carlo Ancelotti had said that Neymar was supposed to have an MRI scan the next day, and if everything went well, he would be able to train with the rest of the squad next week.

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“I think it's quite clear. He's doing an excellent job in individual training. I believe he'll have an MRI tomorrow and, if all goes well, he'll be able to train with the group next week,” he said.

Brazil are in Group C for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign with a match against Morocco in New Jersey on 13 June, before taking on Haiti in Philadelphia on 19 June. Brazil will round off their group stage against Scotland in Miami on 24 June.

Brazil’s arch-rivals Argentina are the defending champions of the FIFA World Cup, having beaten France 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2022 edition in Qatar.