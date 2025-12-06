FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw: Hosts Mexico face South Africa in tournament opener; Here's how the groups shape up

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin with hosts Mexico facing South Africa in the opening game of the tournament at the Azteca Stadium on June 11. The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C on Saturday.
A total of 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. It must be noted that two teams from the same confederation were not clubbed together except UEFA. Defending champion Argentina have been pitted in Group J along with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
France, who were the runners-up in the previous edition in Qatar have been drawn in Group I, with Senegal, Norway and the winner of FIFA Playoff 2. Five-time champions Brazil will open their campaign against Morocco in Group C, which also includes Haiti and Scotland.
2010 champions Spain have been put in a tough group alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and debutants Cape Verde in Group H. The Group of Death can be Group L which has England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama.
Belgium are also in a tough Group G with Egypt and Iran and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face debutants Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of a play-off between DR, Congo, New Caledonia, and Jamaica in Group K.
|Group
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Team 3
|Team 4
|A
|Mexico
|South Africa
|Korea Republic
|Winner UEFA play-off D
|B
|Canada
|Winner UEFA play-off A
|Qatar
|Switzerland
|C
|Brazil
|Morocco
|Haiti
|Scotland
|D
|USA
|Paraguay
|Australia
|Winner UEFA Play-off C
|E
|Germany
|Curacao
|Ivory Coast
|Ecuador
|F
|Netherlands
|Japan
|Winner UEFA Play-off B
|Tunisia
|G
|Belgium
|Egypt
|Iran
|New Zealand
|H
|Spain
|Cape Verde
|Saudi Arabia
|Uruguay
|I
|France
|Senegal
|Winner Play-off 2
|Norway
|J
|Argentina
|Algeria
|Austria
|Jordan
|K
|Portugal
|Winner Play-off 1
|Uzbekistan
|Colombia
|L
|England
|Croatia
|Ghana
|Panama
Curacao, the smallest nation ever to quality for the FIFA World Cup, will start their campaign against four-time champion Germany in Group E. They will also have Ecuador and Ivory Coast as their opponents.
Other hosts USA will start their campaign against Paraguay. They will also face Australia, and the Winner UEFA Play-off C in the same Group D. Third hosts Canada will take on the winner UEFA play-off A, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.