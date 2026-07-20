FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Ex-England player calls Argentina players ‘a disgrace’ after Leandro Paredes incident

Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New Jersey on Sunday was marred by controversy. A brawl broke out between Spanish and Argentinian players after the final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, with the match going into extra time.

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Argentina's Leandro Paredes was seen grabbing Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat and pushing Gavi to the ground. Nahuel Molina, on the other hand, seemed to have punched Spain skipper Rodri on the stomach.

Former players slam Paredes Paredes, in fact, received a red card for his violent antics after the match. "It's a disgrace," former England and Manchester United right-back Gary Neville said on ITV. "I love the competitiveness of the Argentines, fighting and scrapping for their lives. Messi has propped them up, but it’s been a disgrace the last few games," he added.

Legendary Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer also slammed Paredes for his actions. "Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them. There is no place or space for that. We know how much it means to them, and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times, we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible," he said.

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The altercation threatened to overshadow what had otherwise been a memorable night for Spain, whose disciplined performance secured the biggest prize in international football.

As captain Rodri eventually lifted the trophy amid jubilant celebrations, attention also remained fixed on the disciplinary fallout from the post-match clash, with FIFA expected to examine the incidents in greater detail before deciding whether any further sanctions are warranted.

Talking about the match, the game ended 0-0 after full time. Even though there weren't any goals in regulation time, the match wasn't short of any drama. In the 82nd minute, Argentina midfielder received a yellow card for dissent after he furiously reacted to referee Slavko Vinic for denying him a free-kick following a challenge by Rodri.

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In the 93rd minute, Fernandez was sent off by the referee with a red card for a reckless challenge on Spain's Pau Cubarsi.

Ferran Torres eventually scored the winner for Spain in extra time, in the 106th minute, with a perfect left-footed strike to beat Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. This is Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, and their first since 2010.