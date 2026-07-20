FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate despite Argentina's loss to Spain | Watch video

Thousands of fans turned up at the iconic Obelisk in Argentina's Buenos Aires despite the Albiceleste's 1-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday.

Following a dramatic run to their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, which included a 2-1 comeback win over England, Argentina fell short against Spain in a tense match at the New York New Jersey Stadium that headed to extra time.

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Despite the final ending in heartbreak, Argentine fans gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires, dancing and singing through the night, The Guardian reported.

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Buenos Aires celebrates despite Argentina's loss While the final whistle in New Jersey confirmed Spain as world champions, the atmosphere in Buenos Aires quickly shifted from disappointment to appreciation, with supporters choosing to honour their players rather than dwell on the result.

The celebrations reflected the strong bond between Argentina's football team and its supporters. Expectations were high after the side reached a second consecutive World Cup final, but fans acknowledged that the players had fought until the end against a disciplined Spanish side.

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Instead of being disappointed by the defeat, many fans praised the squad's resilience, citing dramatic knockout victories and determined performances that kept Argentina among the tournament's best teams. “Spain scored," Julian Escalante, one of the Argentine fans, told The Guardian.

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“We defeated Los Ingleses [the English], man! And that’s what matters," he added.

Cintia Martínez, another fan who is a housekeeper, was a little emotional after the loss. "I don’t want to speak much, because my son is crying and I will too, because we made it to the final,” she told the publication.

Another fan spoke from the perspective that this might be Lionel Messi's last game for Argentina. Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title four years ago, ended this tournament with eight goals and four assists.

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“We’re climbing up here because of the euphoria of the moment, of wanting to be seen, of the love all Argentines have for one another,” Sofia Gomez, the fan, said.

“Those who watched the match knew that, for Leo Messi’s last game, it had to be Argentina," she told The Guardian.

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The FIFA World Cup final 2026 match ended 0-0 at full time and went to extra time. However, there was drama during the match. Nico Williams had given Spain a 1-0 lead in the first half of extra time, but the referee cancelled the goal because of a foul, after Mikel Merina stamped on the toes of Nicolas Otamendi. Surprisingly, there was no VAR review regarding the incident.

Despite this setback, Spain went on to take a 1-0 lead on the back of a goal from Ferran Torres in the 106th minute.

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This was also at a time when Argentina were down to 10 men, after Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in the second half of regulation time for a challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

This is Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, after having won their first back in 2010, when they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.