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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How long will it go, list of performers, where to watch - All you need to know

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will make history, with the tournament staging its first-ever official FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, bringing together global music icons Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS on one stage.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 Jul 2026, 01:12 PM IST
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Korean group BTS will be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Korean group BTS will be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. (AP Photo)
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The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will go into history books as the football's greatest show on earth stages its first-ever official Halftime Show during the final on July 19 (July 20 in IST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium. .

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Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will be broadcast live to millions of fans worldwide through official broadcast services, thus bringing together global music icons like Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS on one stage.

Also Read | 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony: When & where to watch in India - full details

According to FIFA, the historic performance will unite football, music and social impact as "the greatest show on Earth reaches its pinnacle". The star-studded lineup will be joined by Burna Boy, and acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

What 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show aims at?

Beyond the entertainment, the event will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative that aims to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children globally.

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FIFA said the “FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.”

The event marks the first time an official halftime show has been incorporated into the FIFA World Cup Final, combining live music with a global fundraising initiative.

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Confirmed lineup at World Cup final halftime show

  • Coldplay
  • Madonna
  • Shakira
  • Justin Bieber
  • BTS,
  • Burna Boy
  • Gustavo Dudamel

World leaders to attend 2026 World Cup final

White House has confirmed that USA President Donald Trump will be in attendance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, alongside FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani will also be in attendance.

Also Read | History stands between Argentina & glory; Can Messi & Co shatter two WC curses?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are also expected to be in attendance. Canada and Mexico were the two other co-hosts along with USA. The three leaders had previously appeared together during the tournament draw last December.

Spanisha Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has confirmed his presence while King Felipe VI is expected during the final game. However, Argentina President Javier Milei decided to watch the game at his residence, due to a superstition, locally known as cábalas.

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Time & duration of World Cup Final Halftime Show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show is expected to be of 11 minutes in duration. However, the exact time of the halftime show is unknown as it will completely depend on when the first half of the match finishes. If counted in IST, the first 45 minutes of the Spain vs Argentina final end at 1:15 AM IST (July 20). Add an additional five minutes of stoppage time at least.

To add more to that, the FIFA is also expected to extend the usual half-time break to allow for stage production and artist performances. According to FIFA rules, the halftime interval is strictly 15 minutes long.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina: Luis de la Fuente calls FIFA WC final as pure spectacle

Where to watch World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show?

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CountryStreaming Platform
IndiaUnite8 Sports, ZEE5, DD Sports
USAFox Sports, Telemundo
CanadaBell Media
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
BrazilGrupo Globo, CazéTV, SBTN Sports
United KingdomBBC, ITV, STV
PortugalSportTV, LivemodeTV
MoroccobeIN Sports
FranceM6, beIN Sports
GermanyARD, ZDF, Magenta Sport
SpainRTVE, Mediapro, DAZN
NetherlandsNOS
South AfricaNew World TV, Sporty TV
EgyptbeIN Sports
United Arab EmiratesLocal FIFA World Cup broadcaster
ChinaChina Media Group
ThailandOfficial FIFA World Cup broadcaster
South KoreaLocal FIFA World Cup broadcaster
JapanLocal FIFA World Cup broadcaster
AustraliaSBS, SBS On Demand
New ZealandNZTV

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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