FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How long will it go, list of performers, where to watch - All you need to know

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will go into history books as the football's greatest show on earth stages its first-ever official Halftime Show during the final on July 19 (July 20 in IST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium. .

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Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will be broadcast live to millions of fans worldwide through official broadcast services, thus bringing together global music icons like Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS on one stage.

According to FIFA, the historic performance will unite football, music and social impact as "the greatest show on Earth reaches its pinnacle". The star-studded lineup will be joined by Burna Boy, and acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

What 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show aims at? Beyond the entertainment, the event will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative that aims to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children globally.

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FIFA said the “FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.”

The event marks the first time an official halftime show has been incorporated into the FIFA World Cup Final, combining live music with a global fundraising initiative.

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Confirmed lineup at World Cup final halftime show Coldplay

Madonna

Shakira

Justin Bieber

BTS,

Burna Boy

Gustavo Dudamel World leaders to attend 2026 World Cup final White House has confirmed that USA President Donald Trump will be in attendance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, alongside FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani will also be in attendance.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are also expected to be in attendance. Canada and Mexico were the two other co-hosts along with USA. The three leaders had previously appeared together during the tournament draw last December.

Spanisha Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has confirmed his presence while King Felipe VI is expected during the final game. However, Argentina President Javier Milei decided to watch the game at his residence, due to a superstition, locally known as cábalas.

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Time & duration of World Cup Final Halftime Show The FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show is expected to be of 11 minutes in duration. However, the exact time of the halftime show is unknown as it will completely depend on when the first half of the match finishes. If counted in IST, the first 45 minutes of the Spain vs Argentina final end at 1:15 AM IST (July 20). Add an additional five minutes of stoppage time at least.

To add more to that, the FIFA is also expected to extend the usual half-time break to allow for stage production and artist performances. According to FIFA rules, the halftime interval is strictly 15 minutes long.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina: Luis de la Fuente calls FIFA WC final as pure spectacle

Where to watch World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show?

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Country Streaming Platform India Unite8 Sports, ZEE5, DD Sports USA Fox Sports, Telemundo Canada Bell Media Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports Brazil Grupo Globo, CazéTV, SBTN Sports United Kingdom BBC, ITV, STV Portugal SportTV, LivemodeTV Morocco beIN Sports France M6, beIN Sports Germany ARD, ZDF, Magenta Sport Spain RTVE, Mediapro, DAZN Netherlands NOS South Africa New World TV, Sporty TV Egypt beIN Sports United Arab Emirates Local FIFA World Cup broadcaster China China Media Group Thailand Official FIFA World Cup broadcaster South Korea Local FIFA World Cup broadcaster Japan Local FIFA World Cup broadcaster Australia SBS, SBS On Demand New Zealand NZTV

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in